Dem Reveals Trump Ally is Joining ‘Bombshell’ Epstein Victims Event at the Capitol

Trump loyalist and MAGA mouth Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene will attend a Capitol Hill press conference featuring survivors of Jeffrey Epstein, a key Democrat revealed.

California Democrat Rep. Ro Khanna, who made the “bombshell” announcement during an appearance on the MeidasTouch podcast, said survivors would speak publicly for the first time in more than a decade.

News of the MAGA lawmaker’s attendance follows news that she signed up to force a vote on the release of files associated with Epstein, in what is likely to cause a political headache for President Donald Trump.

Jeffrey Epstein, the late financier and convicted sex offender. New York State Division of Criminal Justice Services/Handout via Reuters

Khanna and Rep. Thomas Massie, a Kentucky Republican, are organizing the event.

The Trump administration is facing growing calls to publish files related to Epstein, the disgraced financier and convicted sex offender who died by suicide while in federal custody in New York City in August 2019 as he awaited trial on new sex trafficking charges.

Greene, a vocal supporter of Trump, is among at least four House Republicans who have signed a discharge petition seeking to force a floor vote on the release of Epstein-related files. The petition requires 218 signatures to advance.

Marjorie Taylor Greene has strongly allied herself to President Donald Trump. MEGAN VARNER/REUTERS/Megan Varner

The White House has repeatedly pushed back after reports emerged that Trump was told in May that he was in files related to Epstein. Trump and Epstein were once friendly, but the president said they fell out in 2004.

Khanna said, “And [the Epstein victims are] not just going to talk about Epstein’s abuse and Maxwell’s abuse—but about rich and powerful men who abused young girls."

“Now, I want to break some news. Not only is Thomas Massie going to be there, but Marjorie Taylor Greene is going to be there.

“So this is not partisan. This is patriotic. And for the first time since Donald Trump walked down the escalator, we’re going to have progressives, moderates, independents, and MAGA supporters on the same side—demanding truth and justice.”

Khanna added. “This is a really a wake-up call for the Trump White House.”

The Daily Beast has contacted the White House and Greene for comment.

Officials in the first Trump administration determined that Epstein’s death was a suicide, but conspiracy theories that he was killed to shield high-profile individuals have proliferated nonetheless.

The Trump administration, in February, declassified and released files related to Epstein, but they were highly redacted and did not offer major revelations. The FBI said in a July memo that a “systematic review revealed no incriminating ‘client list,” prompting backlash.

On Tuesday, the House Oversight Committee published 33,295 pages of material, including flight logs, jail surveillance footage, court filings, emails, and audio recordings. Lawmakers said the release contained little new information. It remains unclear whether the Justice Department is withholding additional Epstein records.

Greene wrote on X, “I’m committed to doing everything possible for the victims of Jeffrey Epstein. Including exposing the cabal of rich and powerful elites that enabled this. I’m proud to be signing @RepThomasMassie’s discharge petition.”