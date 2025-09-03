Police Video Reveals Epstein Lair’s Nude Photos and Mysterious Clues

A look inside Jeffrey Epstein’s Palm Beach home has been unearthed as part of the release of tens of thousands of files related to the late pedophile.

The clip shows Epstein’s Florida mansion, which was demolished in 2021, being searched by police during a 2005 investigation in which he was accused of abusing a 14-year-old girl at the property.

The footage reveals dozens of framed photos throughout the home, including images of Epstein and his accomplice Ghislaine Maxwell meeting Pope John Paul II and former Cuban leader Fidel Castro.

The grainy footage managed to catch a photo of Epstein and Maxwell meeting Pope John Paul II. Palm Beach County State Attorney's Office

Elsewhere, Epstein appeared to proudly display a nude framed photo of Maxwell—who is currently serving a 20-year prison sentence for helping Epstein abuse minors—on a desk. The home also featured several other photos and paintings of nude women, as well as topless pictures of Epstein himself.

The video also shows potentially sinister details, such as a yellow Post-it note stuck to a computer monitor bearing the warning: “DO NOT TOUCH.”

The House Oversight Committee released roughly 33,000 files related to Epstein that it had received from the Department of Justice. The release comes as President Donald Trump continues to face criticism over the lack of transparency surrounding what is known about Epstein and his crimes.

A sticky note reading "do not touch" is seen one a computer at Epstein's home. Palm Beach County State Attorney's Office

Trump, who was friends with Epstein for years, has long denied knowledge of his offending and insists there is no cover-up related to the files or the alleged Epstein “client list.”

Rep. Robert Garcia, the top Democrat on the House Oversight Committee, claimed that about 97 percent of the material released Tuesday had already been made public, and that there is “no mention of any client list or anything that improves transparency or justice for victims.”

The footage of Epstein’s home, from the Palm Beach County State Attorney’s Office, was filmed after officers obtained a warrant to search the property during the 2005 investigation into claims he abused a 14-year-old girl there.

The footage also manages to capture Maxwell meeting Fidel Castro at an unclear date. Palm Beach County State Attorney's Office

Epstein never faced federal charges over allegations that he abused more than 30 minors. Instead, he secured a “sweetheart deal” that saw him serve just 13 months of an 18-month sentence after pleading guilty to prostitution-related offenses.

During interviews with DOJ officials in July—including Trump’s former personal lawyer now serving as the deputy attorney general, Todd Blanche—Maxwell said she and Epstein met Castro during a trip to Cuba around 2002 or 2003.