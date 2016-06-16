Dem Secures Vote with 15-Hour Filibuster

CHEAT SHEET
Sen. Chris Murphy ended his nearly 15-hour filibuster early Thursday after GOP leaders allegedly agreed to allow votes on two potential gun-control bills. Murphy said he felt satisfied with the compromise, after vowing to stand and speak “until we get some signal, some sign that we can come together.” The two measures that will be voted on involve whether to expand background checks at gun shows and online sales, as well as whether to ban those on the terrorist watch list from obtaining gun licenses. “We did not have that commitment when we started today,” Murphy said. During the filibuster, the Connecticut Democrat discussed mass shootings, background checks, and banning gun sales to those on watch lists. Murphy said, “I can’t tell you how hard it is to look into the eyes of the families of those little boys and girls who were killed in Sandy Hook and tell them that almost four years later, we’ve done nothing, nothing at all to reduce the likelihood that that will happen again to another family.” Murphy spoke for 14 hours and 50 minutes, revitalized in his effort by Sunday’s mass shooting in Orlando that killed 49 people and injured 53 others. “I’ve had enough. I’ve had enough of the ongoing slaughter of innocents, and I’ve had enough of inaction in this body,” Murphy said.