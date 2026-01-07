Dem Senator Breaks Ranks to Support Trump’s Takeover Plan

Once again, Democrat John Fetterman continues his crusade against his party’s own interests.

The Pennsylvania senator shared his thoughts on the Trump administration’s push to acquire Greenland in a post on X on Wednesday, parroting talking points shared by some of his GOP colleagues.

“I believe Greenland has massive strategic benefits for the United States,” Fetterman, 56, wrote. “I do not support taking it by force. America is not a bully.”

Fetterman said "America is not a bully" for wanting to acquire Greenland. Sen. John Fetterman/X

“Ideally, we purchase it—similar to our purchases of Alaska or the Louisiana Purchase," he continued. “Acquiring Greenland is a many decades old conversation.”

Since the clandestine U.S. military operation in Venezuela that led to the abduction of President Nicolas Maduro and his wife, President Donald Trump and his closest cronies have expressed their desire to expand their imperialist desires outside of just one South American country.

Within a day of the covert military action in Venezuela, Trump, 79, was telling reporters that he sought to acquire Greenland next “for defense.”

“We need Greenland from the standpoint of national security,” Trump told reporters on Air Force One on Sunday.

The White House told Reuters in a statement that “acquiring Greenland is a national security priority of the United States.”

Secretary of State Marco Rubio said he was not on the hill on January 7 to talk about Greenland but said that he would be meeting with Danish officials next week, and it was always the president's intention to buy the country. Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images

“The president and his team are discussing a range of options to pursue this important foreign policy goal, and of course, utilizing the U.S. military is always an option at the commander-in-chief’s disposal,” the statement continued.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio told lawmakers on Monday that the administration sought not to invade Greenland, but purchase it instead.

John Fetterman has signalled a willingness to work with Donald Trump on multiple issues. Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

The Pennsylvania senator has been frequently criticized for crossing party lines, both in his voting record as a senator and in his friendliness with MAGA-affiliated officials, including Trump himself.

In June, Fetterman cozied up to mega-MAGA strategist and Trump crony Steve Bannon during a dinner in Washington, D.C. Last year, he also called the rage-prone president “kind and cordial” after meeting Trump at Mar-a-Lago.

Fetterman’s office did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

He was also one of only eight lawmakers to break party lines and vote to end the government shutdown in November, despite Democrats not securing an extension for Affordable Care Act subsidies.

Fetterman’s approval of the administration’s pursuit of the autonomous territory even differs from that of some notable GOP lawmakers.

GOP Sen. Lisa Murkowski called the idea of taking Greenland by force or purchase “very, very unsettling,” while Republican Senator Susan Collins also condemned the move.