White House Doubles Down on Trump’s Greenland Power Grab

The Trump administration has doubled down on seizing Greenland, with the White House actively discussing using the U.S. militarily to stake a claim to the self-ruling island.

Days after capturing Venezuelan dictator Nicolas Maduro, President Donald Trump and his team escalated their threats about acquiring Greenland, merely hours after America’s European allies told them to butt out.

“President Trump has made it well known that acquiring Greenland is a national security priority of the United States, and it’s vital to deter our adversaries in the Arctic region,” the White House said in a statement to Reuters on Tuesday evening.

“The president and his team are discussing a range of options to pursue this important foreign policy goal, and of course, utilizing the U.S. military is always an option at the commander-in-chief’s disposal.”