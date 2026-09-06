Dem Senator Melts Down as Ex-Aides Promise Explosive Dirt

Sen. John Fetterman is raging against former aides he blames for a bombshell report on his alleged preference for courting MAGA media over doing his job.

A group of former aides contributed to The Wall Street Journal piece released Thursday, and swore it was “just the tip of the iceberg” in an anonymous X profile named ‘Former Fetterman Staffers.’

While the group promises to reveal more, Fetterman, 57, broke his silence with CNN and dismissed the report as “the third hit piece from disgruntled staffers.”

Fetterman told CNN that the report was 'lies, half-truths, innuendos, smears and anonymous.' Evelyn Hockstein/REUTERS

“Per usual—lies, half-truths, innuendos, smears and anonymous,” the rogue Democrat said, complaining that the claims are “stripped of any context and circumstances.”

“No matter how many smears or stories, I’m proud to continue to deliver for Pennsylvania,” he told the publication.

Fetterman also took the time to respond to some individual claims from the Journal.

According to the report, Fetterman texted his staff last September to ask why he kept “having to meet” with Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia officials—whom he suggested “just want free trips to DC.”

The senator addressed some individual claims, such as his alleged reluctance to meet with local children's hospital officials. X/@SenFettermanPA

“Because they’re worried about Medicaid cuts,” a staffer responded, with the senator whipping back: “Well, I’m not.”

To CNN, Fetterman claimed the interaction was a “dumb joke, and for that, I sincerely apologize.”

“My office and I always have, and always will, advocate for CHOP, support their requests and any other needs that we can assist with,” he added, pointing to an X photo of one such meeting.

In another instance, Fetterman explained why he skipped a meeting with three paralyzed veterans due to illness, only for him to appear in his office an hour later—seemingly healthy—for an interview with Fox News.

Fetterman was accused of skipping a meeting with injured veterans over illness, only to resurface for an interview with Fox News. Screengrab/Fox News

The senator told CNN: “It was my intention to meet with the group.

“Prior to the meeting I was at home throwing up, so I asked my staff to continue with the meeting which they did. Hours later, I felt well enough to continue the day as scheduled.”

The third claim Fetterman chose to address was his decision to skip a funeral for three police officers killed in action near his hometown.

“This may be a nonstarter,” he allegedly texted in response to the funeral’s three-hour length.

Fetterman pointed out an X post to CNN, and said: “On the day of that tragedy, we privately ordered flowers to be delivered for their families and expressed my condolences publicly.”

He added: “In June of this year, I privately attended a Tunnel to Towers fundraiser in York for the families. I met with their chief and the family members directly to express my personal condolences.”

While Fetterman brushed off some of the accusations levied against him—and summarized the entire report as “smears”—some claims went unaddressed in his statement to CNN.

The senator vowed to 'continue to deliver for Pennsylvania,' as staffers spoke of his 'disdain' for his job. Scott Eisen/Getty Images

Instances such as his refusal to acknowledge Philadelphia flood victims and his supposed overarching “disdain” for his job were not addressed.

Fetterman has been open about suffering a stroke in 2022 and his struggles with depression soon after being sworn in in 2023, but has remained very hands-off with his official duties.