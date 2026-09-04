Mind-Blowing Real Life of MAGA’s Favorite Dem Exposed

The shocking reality of Pennsylvania Sen. John Fetterman’s life has been exposed in a bombshell report detailing his lack of interest in his job beyond cozying up to MAGA stars and championing Israel.

A damning profile in The Wall Street Journal also revealed an incident in which Fetterman canceled on three paralyzed military veterans in wheelchairs who had traveled to D.C. to meet with him because he wanted to be interviewed on Fox News instead.

Fetterman’s staff had to inform the veterans, after they arrived in D.C. from rural Pennsylvania in June, that the Democrat could not make their long-awaited meeting to discuss legislation to improve their care because he was not feeling well.

John Fetterman regularly appears on Fox News, including an interview on Wednesday. Screengrab/Fox News

Fetterman told his staff he may have eaten something bad, and his team held the meeting instead. However, less than an hour later, Fetterman walked into his D.C. office looking perfectly healthy for what he considered a more vital appointment: appearing on Donald Trump’s favorite network to discuss the war on Iran and fawn over Israel.

The shocking incident was one of several examples cited by the Journal of Fetterman showing complete “disdain” for the basic aspects of his job as a senator or the people he is supposed to represent.

Instead, staff working for Fetterman—who has continuously faced questions about whether he will eventually defect to the Republican Party—said he has increasingly prioritized conservative media appearances and advocating for Israel over his Senate work and meetings with constituents.

Texts from his aides, leaked to the Journal, revealed that Fetterman refused to attend a funeral for three police officers near his hometown in York County last September.

After being told the ceremony would last around three hours and had a formal dress code, Fetterman said attending would be a “nonstarter.”

The 6-foot-8-inch-tall John Fetterman often wears shorts and a hoodie while carrying out his Senate duties, rather than a suit. Allison Robbert/AFP via Getty Images

Fetterman also blanked a busload of constituents from a flood-prone area of Philadelphia who were brought to D.C. by Pennsylvania state lawmaker Anthony Hardy Williams. The plan was for the group to discuss the Trump administration cutting a grant program that had helped the area with their representatives in Congress.

Fetterman was the only one who refused to meet with them, refusing to even acknowledge them as they yelled at him while he walked past them in the halls of the Capitol.

“He was available. He just chose not to meet with us,” Williams told the Journal.

Fetterman, who suffered a stroke in 2022 and was treated for depression soon after he was sworn into office, also rarely carries out basic duties as a senator, including making in-state appearances or attending hearings.

Last year, Fetterman did not attend 11 of the 12 full Senate hearings held by his assigned committees on Homeland Security, Commerce and Agriculture.

In March 2025, Fetterman’s staff told him that Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer’s staff was arranging a special call involving all Senate Democrats. Fetterman dismissively replied: “I truly don’t care.”

John Fetterman has grown increasingly isolated from the Democratic Party and alienated himself from progressive factions that helped elect him in 2022. Elizabeth Frantz/Reuters

The report details examples of how Fetterman has become so obsessed with advocating for Israel that it has even alarmed his senior staff.

Last September, while meeting with Israeli Ambassador Yechiel Leiter, Fetterman offered to write an opinion piece explaining his support for Israel, featuring talking points and other suggestions Leiter provided.

Israeli Embassy staff then sent several draft points for Fetterman to consider including in the opinion piece being written in the senator’s name. Fetterman’s staff did not hand over the notes, believing that having the senator write an opinion piece under Israel’s guidance could violate the Foreign Agents Registration Act.

This is not the first time questions about Fetterman’s job performance and behavior have been scrutinized.

In May 2025, a New York magazine profile detailed staff concerns about Fetterman becoming increasingly isolated and displaying manic behavior after he stopped taking his antidepressants. The report alleged incidents including falling asleep behind the wheel of a car and angry outbursts in his office.

Fetterman will be up for re-election in November 2028 if he seeks a second term in office.