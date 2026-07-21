MAGA’s Favorite Dem Confronted on His Wild Fox News Streak

Sen. John Fetterman has appeared on Fox News 56 times this year, according to a new analysis.

The Democrat’s relationship with his party has been under the microscope for some time and has seen him become a darling of right-wing media outlets, especially Fox.

The towering lawmaker from Pennsylvania has clashed with progressive branches of his party who are opposed to funding Israel, and he has claimed that, were support for Jerusalem to be retracted, he would leave.

Fetterman's relationship with his own party has become complex. Evelyn Hockstein/REUTERS

His penchant for conservative media was revealed by conservative newspaper the Washington Examiner, which looked through 750 clips from Fox to reveal 56 appearances by the 56-year-old so far this year up to Sunday.

“It’s because I’m handsome. That’s a way into my male modeling career,” the senator, who is not up for election until 2028, told the Examiner. “No, but I mean, I’d be happy to talk to anybody. I mean, like, yes, I get more invitations from Fox, but I’m happy to go on MSNBC or CNN.”

His loyalty to his party has become a constant question mark over his head during his time in Congress, following a break from lockstep with the Democratic Party over immigration and its approach to government shutdowns.

Fetterman's relationship with his own party has become complex. Evelyn Hockstein/REUTERS

Often spotted in a hoodie and shorts, he’s also been a vocal critic of the party’s progressive wing despite running as a progressive populist himself, calling former progressive Maine Senate candidate Graham Platner a “piece of s--t.”

Last week the former mayor of Braddock, Pennsylvania, told CNN that a potential abandonment of Israel by the Democratic Party would see him react in kind.

“That’s my red line,” Fetterman said on Thursday. “If the Democratic Party becomes official anti-Israel, then that’s when I would force me out.”

On Wednesday, 100 Democrats in the House voted to block billions of dollars being sent to Israel in the form of military aid. Fetterman characterized the move as “symbolic” and stressed that wouldn’t be enough to make him leave, but warned any further steps could force the issue.

“If they make it the official platform of the party, then that’s a much different situation,” he said. “I think it’s fantastic to keep killing Hamas leadership. I think it’s fantastic, same for Hezbollah… Democrats were proud to stand with Israel. And look at where we are now.”