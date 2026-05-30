MAGA’s Favorite Dem Disses Wife to Grinning Katie Miller

John Fetterman is a reluctant expert in reality television—and complains his wife’s the one to blame.

In a newly released trailer for an upcoming episode of The Katie Miller Podcast, the Pennsylvania senator chats with the former Trump aide about life in Washington, his unconventional style, and whether he would ever switch political parties.

“My worst TV usually was where I was held hostage by my wife to watch things,” Fetterman said.

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“I know too much more about the Mormon wives, more than I wish I knew,” he added, appearing to reference the reality television series The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives.

Miller—a former Trump administration aide who is married to White House Deputy Chief of Staff Stephen Miller—introduced Fetterman as the first Democrat to appear on her podcast.

Though still a Democrat, Fetterman has been a thorn in his party’s side on a host of issues and has become a favorite in MAGA circles, alienating many Democrats who once viewed him as a progressive standard-bearer.

Leaked text messages obtained by New York magazine earlier this month showed the senator mocking concerns about healthcare costs, dismissing the Epstein files as a “nothing burger,” and criticizing Democrats over their reaction to the killing of Minneapolis nurse Alex Pretti during anti-ICE protests.

Fetterman has also publicly lamented what he sees as a socialist drift within the Democratic Party, warning during a Fox News appearance earlier this year that it was becoming “an a** of socialism.”

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The podcast appearance comes as Fetterman faces renewed scrutiny over turmoil within his office.

His chief of staff, Cabelle St. John, is stepping down in the coming weeks. Her departure marks Fetterman’s third chief of staff since taking office and follows months of reports about tensions between the senator and members of his staff.

Fetterman sought to downplay the latest departure, telling Axios, “So much for the turnover issue. Clicks!” alongside an image purporting to show other Senate offices with higher turnover rates.

Miller has also found herself in the spotlight in recent weeks after defending her husband during a bitter online feud.

The dispute began after the Democratic Party’s official X account told Stephen Miller to “shut up, you ugly f***,” a post later embraced by Democratic National Committee social media staffer that .

The Democrats' response to Miller's post about Talarico X/TheDemocrats

Katie Miller accused Democrats of engaging in dangerous political rhetoric and later appeared on Fox News to argue that the comments contributed to a toxic political climate.

It’s unclear whether any of these controversies will feature in the full interview, set to be released on June 2.

The teaser ends with Miller asking the question many Democrats have increasingly wondered about: “Would you ever switch parties?”