Katie Miller Melts Down After Democrats Call Her Husband Ugly

Katie Miller lashed out at a Democratic operative after the party’s X account called her husband “ugly,” only for her attempted smear to be promptly laughed at.

The multi-person exchange began earlier Wednesday afternoon when Stephen Miller, the White House Deputy Chief of Staff, made an unhinged post about the Democratic Senate candidate in Texas, James Talarico. Miller, 40, falsely said Talarico was “transgender.”

Soon after, the Democratic Party’s X account replied to Miller: “shut up you ugly f--k.”

That post has garnered over 10 million views. Among those who saw it was Katie, the former employee of the so-called Department of Government Efficiency, who then launched an eponymous podcast that has mediocre reviews.

The Democrats' response to Miller's post about Talarico. X

Miller, 34, targeted the person responsible for the Democrats’ X post: Paulina Mangubat, a 2017 Barnard College graduate.

Miller, who has three children and is pregnant with her fourth, first recycled the right-wing talking point that women should get married and have children before an arbitrary age, and that those who don’t have something wrong with them. Then, Miller complained that Mangubat—in the post—should have indicated her involvement in it, even though Mangubat had already bragged on her personal account about ratioing Katie’s husband, “who is ugly, evil, cruel and bald.”

Katie Miller rushed to her husband's defense after he was called "ugly." Nathan Howard/REUTERS

“She’s 30, unmarried with no kids. Put your name on it next time. This is what a sad, unhappy, female Liberal looks like,” Miller wrote, attaching a photo of Mangubat. “It’s why Pew reports 50% of them have been diagnosed with a mental condition.”

Miller lashed out at the creator of the Democrats' X post, complaining that she should have attached her name to it. X

Any study Miller may have been referring to wasn’t immediately clear.

In any case, Mangubat fired back within the hour.

“Well, now seems like a good time to share that I’m getting married! We just put down the deposit on the venue and bought my dress lol,” she wrote. “I didn’t end up picking this one but I thought it looked nice.”

Miller replied with just as baseless a comment as her husband’s post about Talarico: “Marrying an illegal to get him a green card doesn’t count.”

Later on Fox News, Miller insisted that the Democrats’ post telling her husband to “shut up” was “violent,” and the type of rhetoric that leads to assassination attempts.

“This is the same violent political rhetoric that is leading people to shooting up whether it be the White House Correspondents Dinner or President Trump in Butler,” she said. “This is an anonymous account and it is run actually by a sad liberal woman named Paulina, who—which is why Pew says 50 percent of liberal women at some time have identified that they have a mental health disorder, and she is certainly one of them. What a sad state for the pathetic Democrat party."

Wednesday wasn’t the first time Miller has taken offense at criticisms of her husband’s appearance. Last month, after Rep. Shri Thanedar mocked him, she jumped in to do the same to the Michigan Democrat.

The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment.