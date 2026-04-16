Rep Triggers Katie Miller With Brutal Insult About Her Husband

Podcast host Katie Miller did not take kindly to a Democratic congressman insulting the appearance of her husband, Stephen Miller.

The exchange on X was prompted by Katie reacting to an apparent survey—which the Daily Beast has not independently confirmed—about how childless rates among men and women differ according to political ideology.

The survey, posted by X user Charlie Smirkley, showed that those who identified as more liberal were less likely to have children. For instance, 60 percent of “extremely liberal” men reported being childless, while 22 percent of “extremely conservative” men were. For women, it was 30 percent and 15 percent, respectively.

Katie’s takeaway from this was brief. She did not say that childless Americans were “psychotic” and “sociopaths” like JD Vance once did. Rather, she declared: “Liberal men aren’t attractive.”

A few hours later, though, Michigan Rep. Shri Thanedar responded with a photo of Stephen.

“Meanwhile, this is your husband,” Thanedar wrote. The photo he used appears to be several years old, since Stephen was balding. He now shaves his head.

Thanedar replied to Katie Miller with an undated photo of her balding husband. X/RepShriThanedar

Within the hour, Katie fired back, using a screenshot of a selfie video of the 71-year-old congressman against him.

“Prove my point for me,” she wrote.

Miller fired back at Thanedar for mocking her husband. X/KatieMiller

That’s the extent of the exchange—at the moment.

The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment from the Daily Beast.

Katie, 34, has previously defended her 40-year-old husband, with whom she has three children. On Fox News last year, she felt the need to call him a “sexual matador.”

Stephen and Katie married in 2020 and have three children together, with a fourth on the way. Jonathan Ernst/REUTERS

“He’s an incredibly inspiring man who gets me going in the morning with his speeches, being like, ‘Let’s start the day, I’m going to defeat the left and we are going to win.‘ He wakes up the day ready to carry out the mission that President Trump was elected to do,” she told host Jesse Watters.

While Stephen is the Deputy White House Chief of Staff, Katie started out Donald Trump’s second term as a spokesperson for the so-called Department of Government Efficiency, but left last May to work for Elon Musk. She called that job “the role of a lifetime,” even though it only lasted a few months. Last August, she announced that she had left and was starting a podcast, which her husband has not been on.