Democratic Senator Rips ICE Barbie’s Love of Photo Ops

Democratic Sen. Tina Smith took a swipe at Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem for her love of the camera Thursday.

Replying to a video on X of bodybuilders throwing around weights with the caption, “What’s harder than this?” Smith, 67, cattily replied, “Getting Kristi Noem to do her job instead of photo ops.”

Noem, 53, has earned the moniker “ICE Barbie” for dolling up for photo shoots in front of detainees and on raids by Immigration and Customs Enforcement, among other bizarre publicity stunts.

Noem has been ridiculed in the past for wearing a $60,000 watch at a mega prison in El Salvador while filming a self-promo and mishandling a weapon while using it as a prop for a photo shoot with ICE officers, though she claims to be experienced with firearms.

Most recently, Noem was clowned for deliberating on her official portrait instead of sending aid to Texas after it was devastated by flooding.