Dem Star Eviscerates ‘Sore Loser’ Trump Ahead of Primetime Speech

Sen. Jon Ossoff took Donald Trump to task on Thursday ahead of the president’s primetime address focusing on his controversial claims about election integrity.

Trump, 80, continues to falsely insist he won the 2020 election nearly six years after Joe Biden’s victory. He has repeatedly maintained he won Georgia when he did not.

And Georgia’s Democratic senator, who also was elected in a runoff during that cycle, did not hold back.

“Here’s what’s going to happen tonight: the world’s most famous sore loser will deliver a primetime presidential sour-grapes address to pursue his six-year-old grievances about the 2020 election, while his war in the Middle East spirals out of control and the cost of living continues to rise for Americans across the country,” Ossoff told reporters outside the U.S. Capitol ahead of his speech.

Trump has constantly claimed that the reason he lost the 2020 election was because of widespread voter fraud, but he has repeatedly failed to provide any evidence to back his claims.

Democratic Sen. Jon Ossoff slammed President Donald Trump as the "world’s most famous sore loser" who will "reheat debunked conspiracy theories" ahead of his primetime address on Thursday. X

“I expect the president to reheat debunked conspiracy theories about the repeatedly litigated and audited and confirmed 2020 presidential election in Georgia, an election that Donald Trump lost,” Ossoff said.

Biden won the 2020 election by more than seven million votes. He won Georgia by more than 11,000 votes. Despite multiple recounts conducted under Republican state officials, Trump still lost, but the president continues to insist he won.

“Let me be very clear about this: if the President declares Georgia’s election illegitimate, or if the President declares Georgia’s sitting United States senators illegitimate, he is declaring Georgia voters illegitimate,” Ossoff warned on Thursday.

“It’s Donald Trump who tried to defraud Georgia voters in that election, Donald Trump who tried to commit election fraud when he called Georgia’s Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger—and it was caught on tape, and you should play the tape to your viewers today—and badgered and bullied Georgia’s top election official to ‘find him the votes’ that he needed to win in a state where he had lost,” the Democratic senator said.

President Donald Trump, pictured July 15, is set to deliver a 9pm ET address on Thursday that the White House claims will be about election integrity, but the president has repeatedly made false claims about the 2020 election for nearly six years. Saul Loeb/AFP via Getty Images

Ossoff, who is up for reelection this November, has been a breakout star in the Democratic Party and has gone viral for his campaign-trail speeches, where he puts Trump on blast.

On Wednesday, he called out Trump’s pick for director of national intelligence for refusing to admit during a hearing that Biden won the 2020 election in a grilling that left nominee Jay Clayton squirming and then silent as he was questioned about his humiliation.

His comments to Trump on Thursday came after rumors swirled that the president planned to announce Ossoff and fellow Democratic Georgia Sen. Raphael Warnock “illegitimate because of fraud” on Thursday.

Ossoff responded to the X post by a conservative D.C. Reporter on Monday in a post with his “spiral continues.”

“The failed president, pocketing billions as he drives up prices, is afraid to lose the midterms. So he will reheat debunked election conspiracy theories and tell bizarre new lies to deny his 2020 defeat and attack voting rights,” Ossoff wrote.

“From the start, Trump’s obsession with Georgia elections revealed his fury that Black voters were instrumental to his defeat. I’m asking concerned citizens nationwide to join me and support our voter protection efforts in Georgia,” he added.

Trump has been targeting the 39-year-old senator as his profile rises, with some calling him the “next Obama.” The president recently gave Ossoff his own nickname on Truth Social, calling him “Os(j---!)off.”

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt was cornered on Thursday at her press briefing about why the president “is unable to let this go” about his 2020 election loss.

Leavitt claimed the NBC News reporter who asked the question was “jumping to a conclusion” about the speech before hearing it and encouraged people to watch it. She claimed what the president will reveal will “shock” them and insisted there is evidence.