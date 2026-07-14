Dem Star Reveals Trump’s Crackpot Plan to Target Him

Rising Democratic star Sen. Jon Ossoff reacted to a rumor that President Donald Trump plans to restart an old fight on live television.

Trump, 80, has increased his attacks on Ossoff, 39, ever since Ossoff’s rising popularity led to him being hailed as the “next Obama” and a potential 2028 presidential candidate.

Last month, Trump even resorted to labeling the Georgia senator “Os(j---!)off” in a Truth Social post.

The 80-year-old made a bawdy joke about Ossoff’s surname. Kylie Cooper/REUTERS

Ossoff weighed in on an X post by the conservative D.C. Reporter on Monday that claimed a “well-placed source in Georgia” claimed Trump was planning to announce that Georgia’s two Democratic senators, Ossoff and Raphael Warnock, “are illegitimate because of fraud.”

The post said the announcement “could come as soon as tonight,” ahead of Trump’s planned Thursday-night television address to the nation.

Ossoff won his seat in the Georgia Senate runoff in 2021 by just over one point, or 54,000 votes, in a state where Joe Biden scraped a victory in the 2020 presidential election before it flipped back to red for Trump in 2024.

U.S. Senator Jon Ossoff is getting under Trump’s skin. Kevin Lamarque/REUTERS

Ossoff was quick to share the D.C. Reporter post, with his response stating, “Donald Trump’s spiral continues.”

The Democrat called Trump a “failed president” who was “pocketing billions as he drives up prices” and was afraid of losing at November’s midterms.

Ossoff claimed Trump was reheating “debunked election conspiracy theories” and planned to tell “bizarre new lies to deny his 2020 defeat and attack voting rights.”

He also referenced self-described “MAGA warrior” Mike Collins, the Republican nominee for the Senate in Georgia in November, who received a last-minute endorsement from Trump during his primary runoff campaign, and whom Ossoff called a “Trump puppet.”

Jon Ossoff reacts to a post about a Trump rumor. X

“Already mired in scandal, Mike will now have to double down on conspiracy theories toxic in the General Election,” the Democrat said.

He claimed that Trump’s “obsession with Georgia elections” had “revealed his fury that Black voters were instrumental to his defeat.”

In addition to asking “concerned citizens” across America to join him, Ossoff posted a photo of himself with Warnock at a rally in November 2020.

U.S. Senators Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock celebrating their election victories in Georgia. X

The D.C. Reporter account then posted an update to the original claim Ossoff responded to, which clarified, “The White House tells us President Trump’s speech will not focus on Georgia’s 2020 elections. Georgia Republican source adds to us that they were notified of speech and the upcoming report’s initial Georgia election focus in advance.” It then promoted the airtime for Thursday’s speech.

The Daily Beast has contacted the White House for comment.

Trump announced on Truth Social—in the third person—that he will speak to the nation at 9 p.m. Thursday, but provided no details about what he would be talking about.

Democrat Jon Ossoff has been compared to Barack Obama. Annabelle Gordon/REUTERS

However, rumors began to drip-feed about Trump returning to his usual sore points, including his belief he won the 2020 election.

According to MS NOW White House reporter Jake Traylor, Trump will cover “newly declassified intelligence reports that the White House asserts reveal plans by foreign nations to interfere in the 2020 election.”

Trump has spent years claiming, without evidence, that the 2020 election results in Georgia were rigged.

During a phone interview with Newsmax on Monday, Trump declined to share what he would discuss on Thursday evening, but complained about mail-in ballots.

“Our elections are crooked and we’ve got to straighten them out. We’ve got to have voter ID, we’ve got to have proof of citizenship, and we have got to do something about the mail-in ballots, which are just corrupt, crooked, and should not be allowed,” Trump said.

Ossoff has been infuriating Trump by calling out his grift and corruption, which has boosted his popularity among Democrats.

He was also unbothered by Trump’s immature nickname derived from his surname, with Ossoff telling MS NOW’s Jen Psaki “I didn’t think it was his best work as nicknames go.”

A poll earlier this month by Trump’s favorite network Fox News shows the MAGA challenger with just 43 percent of the vote to Ossoff’s 56 percent among registered voters.