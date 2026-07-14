Trump’s Niece Sounds Alarm on His ‘Unhinged’ Decline

President Donald Trump’s niece, Mary Trump, has sounded the alarm about her uncle’s deteriorating condition.

Speaking to former CNN White House correspondent Jessica Yellin on Big Tent USA on Monday, Mary was asked how she would assess the president’s current mental and physical state as someone who knows him personally.

Describing the current situation as a “perfect storm,” Mary said of her uncle, “He’s somebody who has lived for decades with longstanding, undiagnosed, and untreated psychiatric disorders. As with many illnesses, including psychiatric illnesses, when they’re left untreated, they worsen over time.”

Mary Trump, American psychologist and writer and niece to President of the United States Donald Trump, poses for a photograph at Hay Festival on May 26, 2025 in Hay-on-Wye, Wales. Matthew Horwood/Getty Images

Mary, the 61-year-old daughter of Trump’s older brother, Fred Jr., has been vocal about her concerns about her uncle’s declining health for months, telling journalist Steven Beschloss last month that the president was in a “downward spiral.”

On Monday, the clinical psychologist mentioned the president being required to take multiple cognitive assessments—and bragging about his results—as well as the fact that Alzheimer’s runs in their family; Trump’s father, Fred Sr., lived with the disease for almost a decade.

She also touched on his inability to stay awake, telling Yellin, “He simply cannot stay awake during the day unless people are talking about him. That appears to be the only thing capable of keeping him alert,” as well as his impulsivity and physical symptoms, including the swelling in his ankles, bruising on his hands, and his difficulty walking.

Mary Trump joined former CNN White House correspondent Jessica Yellin on Big Tent Media to discuss her uncle's declining health. Mary Trump Media/YouTube

“There is so much happening simultaneously that it shouldn’t surprise us he’s becoming increasingly erratic, belligerent, and violent,” Mary concluded.

“Just listen to his rhetoric about Iran. It’s completely unhinged,” she added. Yellin agreed, telling Mary, “There’s a bloodlust to it that’s deeply unnerving.”

Trump has vowed to “decimate and destroy” Iran should it act on threats to assassinate him.

“1000 Missiles are Locked and Loaded and aimed at the Islamic Republic of Iran, with thousands of more to immediately follow, should the Iranian Government act on its threat, pronounced in many corners of the Globe, to assassinate, or attempt to assassinate, the sitting President of the United States of America, in this case, ME!” he wrote on Truth Social on Friday.

“Orders have already been given, and the U.S. Military is ready, willing, and able, for a one year period of time, subject to extension, to completely decimate and destroy all areas of Iran - PRAISE BE TO ALLAH!”

Donald Trump/Truth Social

Speaking to CNN’s Erin Burnett in January, Mary said that her uncle’s condition seems to be “getting rapidly worse,” which has only been compounded by the psychiatric disorders she believes he has that have been left undiagnosed and untreated.

“Given his advancing age, clearly there seems to be some indications that he has some cognitive issues, hence all of the cognitive tests he’s taking and the MRIs we’ve heard about but have no specific information about, and just his behavior, the way he speaks, his inability to rein himself in, his inability to stay on topic,” she argued.

“Often times, it seems that he’s not exactly aware of where he is or the audience he’s speaking to.”

Relying on her psychological expertise in her conversation with Yellin, Mary said that her uncle has always been “a terrified little boy.”

“As an adult, the thing he fears most is being exposed as a loser, being seen for who he truly believes himself to be,” she explained.

“In my family, being considered a loser, according to my grandfather’s definition, was essentially a death sentence, literally or metaphorically,” she continued, adding that the president saw what happened to her father, Fred Jr., who fell out of favor with his father and became a pilot instead of taking over the family business before dying at the age of 42.

Donald Trump and his father Fred Trump (1905 - 1999) attend a book release party to celebrate ‘Trump: The Art of the Deal’ in 1987. Sonia Moskowitz/Getty Images

“So Donald spends every waking moment trying to avoid being exposed as the failure he believes himself to be,” she added, describing her uncle as a “black hole of need.”

“The tragedy for him, and for the rest of us, is that the thing he has always wanted most is to be loved. Because of the way he was raised by a sociopathic father and a deeply dysfunctional family, he became incapable of accepting genuine love,” she told Yellin.

“That leaves him endlessly trying to fill the void with more money, more power, more praise, more threats, and more violence.”

“None of it is ever enough.“

The Daily Beast has reached out to the White House for comment. White House Communications Director Steven Cheung has previously called Mary a “stone-cold loser who doesn’t have a clue about anything” in comments to the Daily Beast.