Trump’s Niece Says Uncle’s Decline Is ‘Impossible to Hide’

President Donald Trump’s niece warned that her uncle’s apparent mental and physical decline may be only the beginning.

In a conversation with journalist Steven Beschloss published in her newsletter on Sunday, Mary Trump agreed that her 80-year-old uncle’s visibly decaying health, as evidenced by his behavior at the G7 summit last week, can no longer be masked.

Asked by Beschloss, 67, whether the president looks “unusually diminished,” Mary, 61, said that “I think this is simply the direction things are heading.”

“He may still have moments when he appears more coherent, but psychically he’s in a downward spiral,“ she said. ”He’s experiencing constant narcissistic injuries, and nothing terrifies Donald more than humiliation.”

“The problem for him is that nobody humiliates Donald more effectively than Donald humiliates himself,” she added.

Reached for comment by the Daily Beast, White House Communications Director Steven Cheung called Mary a “stone-cold loser who doesn’t have a clue about anything.”

“Her entire worth as a human being is predicated on spewing lies about President Trump in a sad attempt to stay relevant,” Cheung, 43, added.

Trump made a fool of himself at the G7 summit last week. Christian Hartmann/Christian Hartmann/Reuters

During a week particularly rife with humiliation for the geriatric president, Trump embarrassed himself on the global stage in a number of gaffes at the G7 summit in Évian-les-Bains, France.

Aside from announcing his late arrival to a meeting with world leaders by declaring he’s “the boss,” Trump’s continued efforts to halt a failed war he started with Iran have repeatedly blown up in his face.

After signing a preliminary peace deal with Tehran inside France’s Palace of Versailles—the same castle where Germany agreed to its World War I defeat in 1919—the president’s negotiation efforts crumbled when Israeli forces continued to conduct strikes in Lebanon.

Trump signed a preliminary peace deal beside French President Emmanuel Macron in Versailles last week. Anna Moneymaker/Pool via Reuters

Iran closed the Strait of Hormuz on Saturday in response to the Israeli aggression against Iranian-backed Hezbollah militants, leading Trump to melt down and threaten the country again on social media.

“Everything he’s doing now exists in service of protecting his fragile ego and trying to fill what I’ve long described as the black hole of need within him,” Mary explained. “He’s still an empty, unloved man, and maintaining that illusion has become psychologically exhausting.”

“Combined with his cognitive, emotional, physical, and psychological decline, it’s becoming impossible to hide.”

As the Daily Beast has extensively reported on, Trump’s cognitive and physical health has drastically diminished throughout his second presidential term.

Apart from his bouts of confusion, public sleeping fits, late-night rage-posting sprees, frequently bruised hands, and puffy cankles, the president has lately developed some eyebrow-raising cuts on his hands.