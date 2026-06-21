Trump Sparks Health Concerns With Confusing ‘Daughter’ Photo

President Donald Trump inexplicably posted a shout-out to a “great daughter” on the eve of Father’s Day using a photo of a woman who was definitely not his daughter.

The baffling post immediately set off fresh concerns about the 80-year-old president’s mental state, as the woman he was publicly paying tribute to was neither of his actual daughters, Ivanka, 44, or Tiffany, 32.

“Great daughter. My Honor!!! President DJT,” Trump wrote.

@realDonaldTrump/Truth Social

Online sleuths identified the woman as Margo Catsimatidis, the wife of billionaire retail mogul and Trump ally John Catsimatidis, suggesting that the photo had likely been taken at Camp David at some time during the Clinton administration. The couple’s daughter, Andrea Catsimatidis, is the chairwoman of the Manhattan Republican Party.

It’s unclear why the president would post a decades-old photo of the Catsimatidis family matriarch to reference a “great daughter.”

Some wondered if he could have mistaken the woman in the photo for one of his own daughters.

“He thinks this is Tiffany. Bank on it. America needs to have a family meeting with grandpa,” Canadian podcaster Chris LaBossiere wrote on X.

Political analyst Arieh Kovler wondered why Trump would be “scanning photos of Camp David from the 1990s with random blonde women” and theorized that “he must have told some staffer to post this and nobody queried it or told him ‘that’s not your daughter.’”

“Nothing to see here. Just the President of the United States actively sundowning in real time for the entire world to see,” another X user noted.

“What in the name of dementia is going on here?” another said.

The White House did not respond to the Daily Beast’s repeated requests for clarity on the post.

The president's erratic posting has come under scrutiny in recent weeks. Eric Lee/REUTERS

This post from Trump about his apparent “daughter,” along with the increasingly erratic president’s bizarre Truth Social posts, has come under heightened scrutiny in recent weeks.

An analysis from the Daily Beast found that Trump posted an astounding 861 times last month, with the president averaging 27 posts per day, or the equivalent of just over once every hour of every day.

These posts include everything from deranged AI-generated memes, meltdowns about his war in Iran, and even a picture of him lounging shirtless in a pool floatie in the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool with a bikini-clad woman.

President Donald Trump shared this AI-generated image at 11:03 p.m. on Friday. Truth Social

Trump’s posting frequency was a sharp increase over April, when the Daily Beast calculated that he posted an average of 18 times a day.