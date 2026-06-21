Politics

Trump, 80, Spirals as His D.C. Makeover Turns Into Slimy Fiasco

BLAME GAME

The president’s bid to upgrade the Reflecting Pool has ended with algae, arrests, and accusations of sabotage.

Olivia Ralph
Olivia Ralph 

Breaking News Reporter

U.S. President Donald Trump.
Drew Angerer/Getty Images

President Donald Trump has found someone new to blame for his Reflecting Pool disaster.

In a Truth Social post on Saturday, the president claimed multiple alleged vandals had been arrested after damage was discovered at the newly refurbished Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool.

“The United States Park Police have arrested multiple individuals for vandalizing our Nations [sic] magnificent Reflecting Pool,” Trump wrote.

“Who would do such a thing?”

Donald Trump Truth Social post reads: "The United States Park Police have arrested multiple individuals for vandalizing our Nations magnificent Reflecting Pool. Who would do such a thing? These are very serious crimes having to do with the destruction of National Monuments. Years in jail! Work will begin immediately on its repair. President DJT"
Trump claimed multiple alleged vandals were arrested after damage was discovered at the refurbished Reflecting Pool. Truth Social

Hours later, Trump claimed that “many additional people” had been arrested and alleged that vandals used a knife or blade to carve a 250-foot gash into the pool’s new surface.

He also accused unidentified individuals of pouring “corrosive and destructive chemicals” into the water and said the damage may force crews to drain much of the pool again while repairs are carried out.

“The Reflecting Pool was never so beautiful as it was just one week ago,” Trump wrote.

Donald Trump Truth Social post reads: "Many additional people have been arrested having to do with the disgraceful Vandalism of our beautiful Reflecting Pool. It hasn’t looked or worked like this since 1922, when it was originally built, but even then, it leaked badly, and didn’t work. Ours worked perfectly, including the mirror like finish, perfectly reflecting the two Great Monuments, which it never had before! What these terrible Vandals have done is a true affront to both Presidents George Washington and Abraham Lincoln, and should be dealt with accordingly. We met with contractors today, will probably be forced to release and drain much of the water in order to do the necessary repairs, but will have them done as quickly as possible. What they have damaged does not even include the earlier killing of a large amount of grass which was, by far, the least of it. They took some form of knife or blade, and put a 250 foot long gash into the beautiful facade of what took so much work, competence, and money to build and complete. They also poured corrosive and destructive chemicals into the Pool. The Reflecting Pool was never so beautiful as it was just one week ago, even going back to 1922 when it opened. We are very proud of what we have done with this magnificent structure, and we will get it repaired, quickly, to an equal level of Beauty. Thank you for your attention to this matter! President DONALD J. TRUMP"
“The Reflecting Pool was never so beautiful as it was just one week ago,” Trump wrote. Truth Social

“We are very proud of what we have done with this magnificent structure.”

One of the people caught up in the crackdown insists he was doing little more than satisfying his curiosity.

David Hearn, a 67-year-old former Olympic canoe racer from Bethesda, Maryland, told the Associated Press he was detained Friday after reaching down and touching part of the new coating.

Ducks swim through algae in the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool after recent renovations following a directive from U.S. President Donald Trump to paint it blue ahead of the 250th anniversary of U.S. independence, in Washington, D.C., U.S., June 19, 2026.
Ducks swim through algae in the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool. Aaron Schwartz/REUTERS

“I’m a curious citizen,” Hearn said. “I reached down to see what it felt like. It was very rubbery.”

According to Hearn, he immediately stopped after a worker instructed him to leave it alone, but was nevertheless detained by National Guard troops and Park Police officers for roughly five hours.

The Washington Post reported that Hearn has been ordered to appear in court next month and is seeking legal assistance.

The arrests come as the Reflecting Pool makeover threatens to overshadow Trump’s broader campaign to spruce up Washington, D.C.

Trump had earlier on Saturday been celebrating what he described as his administration’s efforts to make Washington “SAFE & BEAUTIFUL.”

U.S. National Park Service employee works to remove algae in the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool after recent renovations following a directive from U.S. President Donald Trump to paint it blue ahead of the 250th anniversary of U.S. independence, in Washington, D.C., U.S., June 20, 2026. REUTERS/Daniel Heuer
U.S. National Park Service employee works to remove algae from the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool. Daniel Heuer/REUTERS

In a graphic posted to Truth Social, the president boasted that workers had fixed 1,695 lights, rehabilitated or installed 1,143 benches, cleaned 500 instances of graffiti, removed 152 homeless encampments, repaired 22 fountains, and cleaned dozens of monuments and statues.

In a graphic posted to Truth Social, the president boasted that workers had fixed 1,695 lights, rehabilitated or installed 1,143 benches, cleaned 500 instances of graffiti, removed 152 homeless encampments, repaired 22 fountains, and cleaned dozens of monuments and statues.
Trump had celebrated what he described as his administration’s efforts to make Washington “SAFE & BEAUTIFUL.” Truth Social

The Reflecting Pool makeover was prominently featured among the administration’s accomplishments. Minutes later, Trump was blaming alleged vandals for damaging the project.

“These are very serious crimes having to do with the destruction of National Monuments,” Trump wrote.

“Years in jail! Work will begin immediately on its repair.”

The Daily Beast reached out to the White House and National Park Service for comment.

Paint peels from the bottom of the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool after recent renovations following a directive from U.S. President Donald Trump to paint it blue ahead of the 250th anniversary of U.S. Independence, in Washington, D.C., U.S., June 18, 2026. REUTERS/Annabelle Gordon TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY
Paint peeling from the bottom of the reflecting pool. Annabelle Gordon/Annabelle Gordon/REUTERS

The project’s troubles are particularly awkward for the White House as Trump personally championed a plan to repaint the basin in what he called “American flag blue.”

Originally expected to cost about $1.8 million and take a week to complete, the renovation stretched for nearly two months and ultimately cost taxpayers an estimated $14 million.

The problems began almost immediately after the pool reopened earlier this month.

Within days, a major algae bloom turned much of the water green, undermining Trump’s promise of a more picturesque landmark.

Workers have spent days trying to rescue the troubled renovation, including removing algae from the water and pouring hydrogen peroxide into the pool to control the bloom.

Trump claimed Friday that the algae was already “75% gone” and would soon be completely eliminated. Yet pictures of the Reflecting Pool continue to show a landmark struggling to shake its green tint.

Olivia Ralph

Olivia Ralph

Breaking News Reporter

olivia.ralph@thedailybeast.com

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