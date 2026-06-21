Trump, 80, Spirals as His D.C. Makeover Turns Into Slimy Fiasco

President Donald Trump has found someone new to blame for his Reflecting Pool disaster.

In a Truth Social post on Saturday, the president claimed multiple alleged vandals had been arrested after damage was discovered at the newly refurbished Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool.

“The United States Park Police have arrested multiple individuals for vandalizing our Nations [sic] magnificent Reflecting Pool,” Trump wrote.

“Who would do such a thing?”

Trump claimed multiple alleged vandals were arrested after damage was discovered at the refurbished Reflecting Pool. Truth Social

Hours later, Trump claimed that “many additional people” had been arrested and alleged that vandals used a knife or blade to carve a 250-foot gash into the pool’s new surface.

He also accused unidentified individuals of pouring “corrosive and destructive chemicals” into the water and said the damage may force crews to drain much of the pool again while repairs are carried out.

“The Reflecting Pool was never so beautiful as it was just one week ago,” Trump wrote.

“The Reflecting Pool was never so beautiful as it was just one week ago,” Trump wrote. Truth Social

“We are very proud of what we have done with this magnificent structure.”

One of the people caught up in the crackdown insists he was doing little more than satisfying his curiosity.

David Hearn, a 67-year-old former Olympic canoe racer from Bethesda, Maryland, told the Associated Press he was detained Friday after reaching down and touching part of the new coating.

Ducks swim through algae in the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool. Aaron Schwartz/REUTERS

“I’m a curious citizen,” Hearn said. “I reached down to see what it felt like. It was very rubbery.”

According to Hearn, he immediately stopped after a worker instructed him to leave it alone, but was nevertheless detained by National Guard troops and Park Police officers for roughly five hours.

The Washington Post reported that Hearn has been ordered to appear in court next month and is seeking legal assistance.

The arrests come as the Reflecting Pool makeover threatens to overshadow Trump’s broader campaign to spruce up Washington, D.C.

Trump had earlier on Saturday been celebrating what he described as his administration’s efforts to make Washington “SAFE & BEAUTIFUL.”

U.S. National Park Service employee works to remove algae from the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool. Daniel Heuer/REUTERS

In a graphic posted to Truth Social, the president boasted that workers had fixed 1,695 lights, rehabilitated or installed 1,143 benches, cleaned 500 instances of graffiti, removed 152 homeless encampments, repaired 22 fountains, and cleaned dozens of monuments and statues.

Trump had celebrated what he described as his administration’s efforts to make Washington “SAFE & BEAUTIFUL.” Truth Social

The Reflecting Pool makeover was prominently featured among the administration’s accomplishments. Minutes later, Trump was blaming alleged vandals for damaging the project.

“These are very serious crimes having to do with the destruction of National Monuments,” Trump wrote.

“Years in jail! Work will begin immediately on its repair.”

The Daily Beast reached out to the White House and National Park Service for comment.

Paint peeling from the bottom of the reflecting pool. Annabelle Gordon/Annabelle Gordon/REUTERS

The project’s troubles are particularly awkward for the White House as Trump personally championed a plan to repaint the basin in what he called “American flag blue.”

Originally expected to cost about $1.8 million and take a week to complete, the renovation stretched for nearly two months and ultimately cost taxpayers an estimated $14 million.

The problems began almost immediately after the pool reopened earlier this month.

Within days, a major algae bloom turned much of the water green, undermining Trump’s promise of a more picturesque landmark.

Workers have spent days trying to rescue the troubled renovation, including removing algae from the water and pouring hydrogen peroxide into the pool to control the bloom.