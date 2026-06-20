Trump’s Kennedy Center Humiliation Fuels Fresh Conspiracy Theories

President Donald Trump’s name may be gone from the Kennedy Center, but a week later, nobody outside the building can prove it.

That simple fact has fueled a fresh round of conspiracy theories and accusations surrounding the president’s controversial takeover of America’s premier performing arts venue.

A man waves a U.S. national flag while another holds up a poster, as workers prepare to obey a judge’s order to remove Trump’s name from the facade of the John F. Kennedy Memorial Center for the Performing Arts, in Washington, D.C., June 13, 2026. Jonathan Ernst/Reuters

Enormous tarps have been draped across the front of the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts since June 13, when workers moved in overnight to comply with a federal court order requiring that Trump’s name be removed from the building’s facade.

But Kennedy Center officials insist there is nothing mysterious about the cover-up.

People stand in front of a tarp covering signage on the facade of the Kennedy Center in Washington, D.C., on June 15, 2026. Brendan Smialowski/AFP via Getty Images

“The scaffolding and tarp will remain up as crews address maintenance needs of the marble and soffit panels,” spokeswoman Roma Daravi told The New York Times.

The explanation has done little to satisfy Trump’s critics.

Ohio Democrat Joyce Beatty, who helped challenge Trump’s Kennedy Center overhaul in court, accused the president of trying to hide an embarrassing defeat.

“Donald Trump is embarrassed,” Beatty said in a statement to the Times.

“He lost in court, his name came down, and now he is trying to hide the result from the public.”

Maryland Democrat Jamie Raskin went further, calling the situation “a literal cover-up.”

“Trump and his team got caught vandalizing federal property by posting graffiti with his name on the Kennedy Center and a judge shut them down,” he said.

Actor Tommy Gedrich, who is appearing in Moulin Rouge! The Musical at the center, also questioned the explanation.

Who do they think they’re fooling?👀 pic.twitter.com/ECz8QleNag — Rep. Joyce Beatty (@RepBeatty) June 15, 2026

“I think it doesn’t take that long to preserve marble, but also what do I know about preserving marble?” he told the Times.

Trump’s relationship with the Kennedy Center has been turbulent since he seized control of its board in February 2025 and installed loyalists who later voted to rename the institution in his honor.

The move sparked boycotts from performers, donors, and audience members, while several high-profile artists publicly distanced themselves from the center.

A worker removes a letter from the Kennedy Center’s signage. The Washington Post via Getty Images

In May, a U.S. District Judge ordered Trump’s name removed from the building and all official branding, ruling that the change violated the center’s congressional charter.

The ruling triggered a furious response from Trump, who accused “Radical Left Democrats” of caring more about opposing him than preserving the arts center.

His allies unsuccessfully attempted to block the removal of the name before the deadline expired.

By the evening of June 12, hundreds of spectators had gathered outside the Kennedy Center waiting to witness the sign come down. Instead, workers arrived in the early hours of the morning and covered the facade with giant tarps.

Beatty has since asked the court to force Kennedy Center officials to explain under oath why the tarps are still in place and when they will finally come down.

Trump stands in the presidential box at the Kennedy Center. Carlos Barria/REUTERS

For now, the giant coverings have become a spectacle themselves, keeping the fight over Trump’s name alive long after the sign itself has disappeared from view.