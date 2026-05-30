Politics

Trump, 79, Issues Dire Threat After Kennedy Center Humiliation

VANITY FAIL

The president erupted in a 582-word rant after a judge undercut his plans for the storied performing arts center.

Olivia Ralph
Olivia Ralph 

Breaking News Reporter

Donald Trump reacts to court decision to remove his name from The Kennedy Center.
Photo Illustration by Victoria Sunday/The Daily Beast/Getty Images

President Donald Trump lashed out at a federal judge on Friday and appeared to give up on his Kennedy Center takeover after suffering a humiliating defeat in court.

In a sprawling, 582-word Truth Social rant, the 79-year-old president suggested he no longer wanted anything to do with the institution after a judge blocked his effort to rename it after himself and halted plans to shut it down for renovations.

“Based on the fact that the Radical Left Democrats care more about opposing your favorite President, ME, than saving a dying Performing Arts Center… we are going to be working with Congress to transfer this failing Institution back to them,” Trump wrote.

The outburst came hours after U.S. District Judge Christopher Cooper ruled that the Kennedy Center’s board lacked the authority to rename the venue the “Trump-Kennedy Center.”

“Congress gave the Kennedy Center its name, and only Congress can change it,” Cooper wrote in his 94-page decision.

Donald Trump
Trump has made sweeping changes to the Kennedy Center to fit what he calls a “Golden Age in Arts and Culture.” Carlos Barria/REUTERS

Trump blasted the Obama-appointed judge, accusing him of putting the public at risk by refusing to allow the center to close for renovations.

The president claimed experts had warned of “rotting beams,” parking areas “subject to collapse,” and other alleged safety hazards at the building.

“Judge Cooper should be ashamed of himself!” Trump wrote.

Trump post on Truth Social reads: "Shockingly, a Judge appointed by Barack Hussein Obama, Christopher Cooper, ruled that The Kennedy Center, which was going to close in early July for largescale renovations and construction due to years of neglect, decay, and poor maintenance, and which was to be transformed by the Trump Administration into the Finest Facility of its kind, anywhere in the World, is not allowed to close for these renovations, which would not be possible to properly do without such a closure. Additionally, Judge Cooper ruled that the 36 Member Board of Trustees, which unanimously voted to add the name “TRUMP” onto the former Kennedy Center, making it The Trump Kennedy Center, did not have the right to do such an addition, and the name, “TRUMP,” must be removed. The Kennedy Center has lost, over the years, prior to our getting involved a short while ago, Hundreds of Millions of Dollars — In some cases, including ridiculous construction jobs that were done, over 100 Million Dollars a year. I took great pride in taking over a losing Institution, and looked forward to making it into a Great and Prestigious WINNER for Washington, D.C., and indeed, the United States of America. Unfortunately, Judge Cooper and the Radical Left would rather see it DIE than have President Trump transform it into something that everyone could be proud of, much as I have done, in many cases, throughout my life, and recently, with all of the construction, renovations, and “fix ups” that we have completed with the Department of Interior on Waterfalls, Fountains, Monuments, and other things of Beauty that we have brought back to life in a now SAFE AND SECURE, after Record Setting Crime, Washington, D.C., which is thriving like, perhaps, never before! Therefore, based on the fact that the Radical Left Democrats care more about opposing your favorite President, ME, than saving a dying Performing Arts Center, almost all of which lose large amounts of money throughout the Country, we are going to be working with Congress to transfer this failing Institution back to them so they can make a determination as to what to do with it. Judge Cooper was given a presentation by leading Building and Construction Experts as to how structurally dangerous the Building is, with rotting beams, parking areas that are subject to collapse, and various other Life and Safety problems, in addition to the fact that it also needs a MAJOR renovation, from an aesthetic standpoint, but he was not “swayed,” and said he wants the Building to, incredibly, remain open and, therefore, dangerous. Judge Cooper should be ashamed of himself! I cannot be involved with a situation where danger to the Public is allowed to flourish in plain and open sight. Unless I am free to do what I do better than anyone else, bring this Institution back, physically, financially, and artistically, I have no interest in continuing what could only be a hopeless journey into “NEVER NEVER LAND.” There has never been a President of the United States who has been treated so unfairly by the Courts as I but, that’s OK, I will continue to do, what is considered to be, a great job for the wonderful people of our Country. I have instructed the Department of Commerce to make all necessary arrangements with Congress to allow a full and complete transfer of this Institution, giving them the responsibility for its Operation, Maintenance, and Management. Thank you for your attention to this matter! President DONALD J. TRUMP"
Truth Social

The president also complained that Cooper had effectively overturned a unanimous vote by the Kennedy Center’s board to add the “TRUMP” name to the venue.

Trump seized control of the institution in February, removing multiple Biden-appointed board members and installing allies, including White House Chief of Staff Susie Wiles, then-Attorney General Pam Bondi, and Fox News hosts Laura Ingraham and Maria Bartiromo.

However, the vote to rename the venue after the current president came after Trump had purged the Kennedy Center’s leadership and filled the board with loyalists, who then elected him chairman and approved the rebranding effort.

“I took great pride in taking over a losing Institution,” Trump said, insisting he had hoped to transform it into “the Finest Facility of its kind, anywhere in the World.”

“Judge Cooper and the Radical Left would rather see it DIE than have President Trump transform it into something that everyone could be proud of,” he wrote.

The president then appeared to concede that his effort to remake the institution was effectively over.

“Unless I am free to do what I do better than anyone else, bring this Institution back, physically, financially, and artistically, I have no interest in continuing what could only be a hopeless journey into ‘NEVER NEVER LAND,’” Trump wrote.

People walk along the front of the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts, after White House spokeswoman Karoline Leavitt announced that the Kennedy Center board decided to rename the institution the Trump-Kennedy Center in Washington, D.C., U.S., December 18, 2025.
The John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts was opened in 1971 as a living memorial to the former president. Kevin Lamarque/Reuters

He ended the post by announcing that he had instructed the Department of Commerce to begin arrangements with Congress for a “full and complete transfer” of responsibility for the Kennedy Center.

The Daily Beast has reached out to the White House and Kennedy Center for comment.

Trump’s complaints found support from Sen. Lindsey Graham, who blasted the ruling as a “judicial power grab.”

The added lettering for U.S. President Donald Trump's name was displayed at the facade of the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts, a day after its board announced it would rename the institution The Donald J. Trump and The John F. Kennedy Memorial Center for the Performing Arts.
The added lettering for Donald Trump's name was displayed at the facade of the Kennedy Center a day after its board announced it would rename the institution. Kevin Lamarque/REUTERS

“I can’t believe a federal judge would deny President Trump—working with the Trump Kennedy Center Board—the ability to close the center for renovations,” Graham wrote on X.

The South Carolina Republican added that he would be “honored” to help move the renovation plans forward and said he supported attaching Trump’s name to the center because he had done more than any president since the center’s founding to “renovate it, protect it, and have it flourish.”

However, the ruling was welcomed by Rep. Joyce Beatty of Ohio, whose lawsuit challenged Trump’s takeover of the institution.

Rep. Joyce Beatty statement reads: "Today, Congresswoman Joyce Beatty (OH-03), Ex-Officio Member of the Kennedy Center Board of Trustees, released the following statement: "Today's ruling rightly affirms that this administration's efforts to rename and close the Center have no basis in law. The Kennedy Center is an institution that belongs to the American people, not to Donald Trump. He desecrated this sacred memorial for his own vanity. I am proud to have fought for the rule of law and to protect this sacred institution."
The ruling was welcomed by Rep. Joyce Beatty of Ohio, whose lawsuit challenged Trump’s takeover of the institution. Rep. Joyce Beatty

“Today’s ruling rightly affirms that this administration’s efforts to rename and close the Center have no basis in law,” Beatty said in a statement.

“The Kennedy Center is an institution that belongs to the American people, not to Donald Trump. He has desecrated this sacred memorial for his own vanity.”

Maria Shriver post on X reads: "An appropriate birthday present on my uncle's birthday today. A federal judge ruled that President Trump and the Kennedy Center Board acted unlawfully in renaming the Kennedy Center. The judge held that only Congress can change the Center's name and blocked the planned two-year closure. I know they'll probably appeal and the story isn't over, but for today let’s celebrate a great birthday gift."
Maria Shriver called it “an appropriate birthday present” for her uncle, former President John F. Kennedy, whose birthday fell on Friday. X

The decision was also celebrated by members of the Kennedy family, including Maria Shriver, who called it “an appropriate birthday present” for her uncle, former President John F. Kennedy, whose birthday fell on Friday.

“I know they’ll probably appeal and the story isn’t over, but for today let’s celebrate a great birthday gift,” Shriver wrote on X.

Olivia Ralph

Olivia Ralph

Breaking News Reporter

olivia.ralph@thedailybeast.com

Got a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast here.

Trending Now