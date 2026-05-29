Judge Humiliates Trump Over Tacky Kennedy Center Takeover

A federal judge has dealt a humiliating blow to President Donald Trump’s vanity-driven attempt to attach his name to the Kennedy Center.

U.S. District Judge Christopher Cooper, in a 93-page memo, rejected the president’s name change because he failed to go through Congress, as is required.

“Congress gave the Kennedy Center its name, and only Congress can change it,” Cooper wrote.

The Kennedy Center board, which Trump had filled with allies, didn’t do due diligence when approving the name change, Cooper explained.

“The Board based its decision on an insufficient, one-sided presentation of information and neglected to consider the full range of its statutory obligations and potential adverse consequences of closure,” he wrote.

Trump affixed his name on the historic building in December. AL DRAGO/REUTERS

Also on Friday, Cooper ordered that the Kennedy Center not be shut down by July 5, which Trump had planned on doing, citing repairs and restorations.

The case was brought by Democratic Rep. Joyce Beatty of Ohio, an ex officio member of the board.

“In scenes more reminiscent of authoritarian regimes than the American republic—the sitting President and his handpicked loyalists renamed this storied center,” her lawsuit said. “This is a flagrant violation of the rule of law, and it flies in the face of our constitutional order.”

The 1964 law naming the performing arts center after Kennedy designated it the “sole memorial” to him.

“Congress was particularly sensitive that no other names appear on the Center’s exterior walls, other than the signage designating the institution as a memorial for President Kennedy,” Beatty’s motion said.

The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment from the Daily Beast.

Ahead of Judge Cooper’s ruling, the Trump-appointed executive director of the Kennedy Center fretted that removing the president’s name from its exterior would cause “irreparable harm.”