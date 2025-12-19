Kennedy Family Rails Against Trump’s ‘Obsessive’ Center Renaming

Several members of the Kennedy family have objected to Donald Trump slapping his name on the historic arts center that memorializes the 35th president.

Despite Congress being the authority on the name of the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts, Trump on Thursday declared that the venue would be known as the “Trump-Kennedy Center” following a vote from his hand-picked board members. Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt bizarrely even offered “congratulations” to Kennedy when announcing the news.

But JFK’s nieces, grandson, and grandnephew naturally don’t approve of Trump, 79, inserting himself into the late president’s legacy.

Maria Shriver, JFK's niece, posts to social media. X/mariashriver

Maria Shriver, Kennedy’s niece through Eunice Kennedy Shriver, called Trump’s habit of naming things after himself an “obsession.”

“It is beyond comprehension that this sitting president has sought to rename this great memorial dedicated to President Kennedy. It is beyond wild that he would think adding his name in front of President Kennedy’s name is acceptable. It is not,” Shriver, 70, wrote on X, adding that he could very well try to do the same with the Lincoln Memorial and the Jefferson Memorial in Washington, D.C.

Shriver said Trump's renaming habit was an "obsession." River Callaway/Variety via Getty Images

Earlier this month, Trump’s name appeared on the exterior of the U.S. Institute for Peace. He has also said he wants the Washington Commanders’ new stadium named after him.

“This is not dignified. This is not funny. This is way beneath the stature of the job. It’s downright weird. It’s obsessive in a weird way,” continued Shriver, who earlier said she was “enraged” by the news. “Just when you think someone can’t stoop any lower, down they go…”

Meanwhile, Kerry Kennedy, JFK’s niece through Robert F. Kennedy, criticized Trump for “repressing free expression, targeting artists, journalists, and comedians, and erasing the history of Americans whose contributions made our nation better and more just.”

“President Kennedy proudly stood for justice, peace, equality, dignity, diversity, and compassion for those who suffer,” Kennedy, 66, wrote on X. “President Trump stands in opposition to these values, and his name should not be placed alongside President Kennedy’s.”

Jack Schlossberg, Kennedy’s grandson, linked Trump’s decision to his congressional campaign in New York City, writing, “Trump explicitly motivated to act by JACK FOR NEW YORK.” He added: “Our campaign represents everything Trump can’t stand or defeat.”

Schlossberg, 32, is running to replace retiring Rep. Jerry Nadler in New York's 12th congressional district, which is all in Manhattan. JackforNewYork

Schlossberg, 32, also pointed out that Trump’s claim that the board vote was “unanimous” isn’t holding up.

For the record. This was not unanimous. I was muted on the call and not allowed to speak or voice my opposition to this move. Also for the record, this was not on the agenda. This was not consensus. This is censorship. https://t.co/D1zGV7xiWV pic.twitter.com/npNvSIy6sV — Rep. Joyce Beatty (@RepBeatty) December 18, 2025

Also on Thursday, JFK’s grandnephew and former Massachusetts congressman, Joe Kennedy III, noted that the Kennedy Center still legally has the same name.

The building “is a living memorial to a fallen president and named for President Kennedy by federal law,” the 45-year-old wrote in response to Leavitt, whose post got hit with a community note. “It can no sooner be named than can someone rename the Lincoln Memorial, no matter what anyone says.”

Joe Kennedy, the president's grandnephew X/JoeKennedy