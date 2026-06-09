Trump, 79, Struggles to Walk in a Straight Line After MSG Humiliation

President Donald Trump capped off a humiliating night at the NBA finals by attracting attention with a zig-zagging walk.

The New York native was blasted by friend and foe for attending the game at Madison Square Garden because of the disruption he brought. Roads, bars, and other businesses were closed, barriers were erected, and thousands of police patrolled the streets as the president came to town to watch the New York Knicks break their winning streak in a playoff game three loss to the San Antonio Spurs.

During the game, Trump made a hash of the national anthem and was booed as it rang out. This was before he appeared to take an impromptu nap during proceedings, as the Knicks owner sat next to him.

Trump leaves Marine One at John F. Kennedy International Airport. Nathan Howard/REUTERS

And to round off his classically controversial evening, the president caught the eye with a notable walk towards the press as he prepared to board Air Force One at John F. Kennedy International Airport.

He was taken to the airport by motorcade, then Marine One, the presidential helicopter. Footage shot at JFK Airport shows him gingerly descending the stairs of the chopper before embarking on an arcing walk towards the press pack.

He immediately veers to the right before looping over to his left before finally reaching the group. This, of course, is not the first time the president’s walk has garnered attention.

Trump appeared to doze off next to Knicks owner James Dolan. Saul Loeb/AFP via Getty Images

After he rolled out the red carpet for war-mongering despot Vladimir Putin in Alaska last year, the president exhibited a similar gait that threw him from left to right. The wonky walk has been repeated several times since. He has also been caught on camera appearing to drag his right leg behind him, despite protestations of “perfect” health.

That was the message after the third known health checkup of his second stint in the White House last month. But even though he gave himself a glowing report, the president is known to suffer from a myriad of health issues, which the Daily Beast has relentlessly documented.

His wonky walk, bruised hands, skin issues, leg-dragging, cankles, propensity to anger, and his freewheeling, often seemingly nonsensical rants don’t paint a picture of the “perfect” health that he and the White House claim, and the cocktail of ailments has led many medical experts to warn that Trump is, in fact, not well.

“This White House just doesn’t seem to want to acknowledge any physical ailment, but older people develop medical issues, and the president is almost 80 years old,” Jonathan Reiner, a professor of medicine at The George Washington University and the cardiologist of former Vice President Dick Cheney, told The Washington Post. “There just seems to be a lack of candor from the White House.”

But, in an uncharacteristically candid admission in July, the White House did concede that Trump, who turns 80 on Sunday, had chronic venous insufficiency, a condition where the veins struggle to pump blood to the heart from the legs.

In previous statements after being grilled about Trump’s health, White House press hacks have told the Daily Beast that Trump is the “sharpest, most accessible, and energetic president in American history.”