Rising Dem Star Torches ‘Unstable’ Trump, 80, Over Obscene Nickname

A rising Democratic star written off by Donald Trump as a nobody has fired back, branding the president “unstable” and “a national disgrace.”

Sen. Jon Ossoff, 39, was responding to Trump’s latest schoolyard taunt: a crude new nickname. The 80-year-old president labeled the Georgia Democrat “Os(jerk!)off”—a jab quickly cleaned up to “OssJerkoff”—in a Truth Social tirade Wednesday celebrating his preferred candidate’s GOP Senate primary win.

Sen. Jon Ossoff’s profile is rising amid a string of viral speeches. Evelyn Hockstein/Reuters

Ossoff was unmoved by the insult. “The president is humiliated globally by this failed war,” he told Semafor’s Burgess Everett. “He’s an increasingly unstable lame duck and a national disgrace.”

The senator was even more dismissive of the nickname itself. “I didn’t think it was his best work as nicknames go,” he told MS NOW’s Jen Psaki. Asked by TMZ whether he planned to fire back with a nickname of his own, Ossoff replied simply: “I’m good.”

😳 Senator Jon Ossoff is clapping back at Donald Trump after the president attacked him on Truth Social, calling him a "failed Dumocrat" and referring to him as "Os(jerk!)off."



🎥: @jacob_wass pic.twitter.com/QIHMCG4aDq — TMZ (@TMZ) June 17, 2026

Trump’s outburst came after the candidate he endorsed, Rep. Mike Collins, defeated former college football coach Derek Dooley in Tuesday’s Republican runoff to take on Ossoff in November.

“He will win his Senate Race in Georgia against a pathetic failed Dumocrat Senator, Os(jerk!)off, who is a joke in D.C. Nobody even knows who he is!!!” Trump wrote, before promising to stage “Big TRUMP Rallies” for Collins in the state.

Ossoff won a high-profile 2021 runoff that handed Democrats control of the Senate, and his viral speeches attacking Trump have fueled comparisons to a young Barack Obama, with talk of a potential 2028 White House run. As the Daily Beast has reported, Democrats are quietly delighted to be facing the scandal-prone Collins in a state Trump carried in 2024.

The “failed war” Ossoff referenced is Trump’s roughly four-month conflict with Iran, which the president has just ended with a deal critics say delivers little. Under its terms, Iran is to potentially receive $300 billion and get U.S. sanctions lifted—an outcome even some Republicans have criticized.

Ossoff has kept up the attack across multiple outlets, accusing Trump on TMZ of “raking in billions for himself and his family while he makes you pay more for gas, for groceries and for health care.”