Dem to Hispanic Guv: ‘Send Her Back’

Foot-in-mouth disease is not unique to Republicans. New Mexico Democratic gubernatorial candidate Alan Webber was caught on video telling an audience, “We need to make Susana Martinez a one-term governor. We need to send her back to wherever she really came from.” Webber is in a primary race with four other Democrats that will be decided June 3. The winner will challenge Martinez, the incumbent, in November. Webber continued to say in the clip, “I suspect it’s Texas. And that would be good for Texas and that would be good for New Mexico.”