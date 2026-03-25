Dem Who Flipped Mar-a-Lago Snubs Trump After Upset

The Democrat who pulled off a shock upset in Donald Trump’s home district has brutally snubbed the president.

Democrat Emily Gregory appeared on MS Now shortly after winning a special election in Florida against a heavily favored Republican—but she paid no mind to how humiliating her victory was for the president.

Instead, the 40-year-old Gregory brushed off a question asking how she felt about Trump living in her district on the weekends. She responded that she intends to focus on the thousands of full-time constituents living in and around Palm Beach.

Emily Gregory, 40, won the special election for Florida House District 87, which includes Mar-a-Lago. https://www.emilygregoryforflorida.com/

“I mean, I don’t think all of that much about it, right?” Gregory said of Trump now being her constituent. “He’s one of 115,000 registered voters in District 87. My opponent made, you know, him [the] forefront of his campaign. And I focused more on the voters in District 87.”

Gregory shied away from personal attacks on Trump, whose chaotic second term—marred by sky-high gas prices, a Middle East war with no end in sight, and a botched release of the Epstein files he campaigned on declassifying—has led to projections of a blue wave across the country.

Unlike Trump, who is quick to call the affordability crisis a hoax, Gregory says she will make it a top priority during her time in office.

She said she is focusing on “what everybody needs,” such as lowering property insurance premiums, expanding health care, and creating strong public schools.

Trump, 79, has not spoken about Gregory’s win. However, he endorsed her opponent, Jon Maples, and voted by mail in the election.

Gregory’s predecessor, the Republican Mike Caruso, won the seat with a 19-point margin before resigning to become the county clerk and comptroller. Gregory’s victory marks a 20-point swing in Trump’s literal backyard at Mar-a-Lago.

The newly elected lawmaker appeared overcome with emotion as she spoke of her win.

“It’s a pretty wild night,” Gregory told host Jen Psaki. “Right when I started this nine months ago, I obviously thought it was possible. I think most people thought I was insane, looking at the numbers, but I mean, I’m still pretty shocked. We did it. We just did it.”

There was bad news for Trump elsewhere in the Sunshine State.

In Tampa, another special election flipped a red seat in favor of the Democrat Brian Nathan, who narrowly defeated Republican state Rep. Josie Tomkow.

Democrats have now flipped 29 state seats since Trump’s election, including the pair of seats in Florida. Republicans have flipped zero.

That is a flashing warning sign for the Republican Party in the upcoming midterms. Prediction markets like Polymarket now not only heavily favor the GOP losing the House—pegged at 84 percent—but also have Senate control as a near toss-up. Former MAGA darling Marjorie Taylor Greene said 2028 will also be a bloodbath for Republicans if they continue on this path.

Marjorie Taylor Greene/X

Retaking the Senate appeared to be a near-impossible task for Democrats just a year ago, but Trump’s tanking popularity, paired with the majority of Republicans’ refusal to break with him, has the party in a perilous place.