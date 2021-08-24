A 36-year-old Louisiana police lieutenant died of COVID-19 on Aug. 13, the day before he was set to get married, ABC News reports. Lt. Demarcus Dunn of the Baker, Louisiana PD and his fiancée had already pushed back their July 2020 wedding date due to the pandemic, according to Dunn’s cousin, Baker Police Chief Carl Dunn. An Air Force veteran and local mentor, Lt. Dunn tested positive for COVID on July 29. Two weeks later, Dunn—who was not vaccinated—was dead. “It was disturbing to me that he hadn’t gotten it [the vaccine] and I didn’t know for sure he hadn’t gotten it ‘til it was all over with,” Carl Dunn told ABC. A celebration of life ceremony honoring Lt. Dunn was held on Aug. 20 at an area church. Masks and social distancing were required.
Dunn is survived by three children, ages 1, 5 and 13.