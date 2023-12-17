Demi Lovato and Boyfriend Jordan ‘Jutes’ Lutes Are Engaged
PUT A RING ON IT
Stay tuned for Demi Lovato and Jordan “Jutes” Lutes’ wedding! The couple had a “personal and intimate proposal” in Los Angeles on Saturday and topped off their engagement with a pear-shaped diamond ring and dinner in LA, a rep for Lovato confirmed to PEOPLE. Lovato and Lutes first met while cowriting her song “Substance” and went public with their romance in August 2022. Lutes also cowrote the songs “Happy Ending” and “City of Angels” with Lovato off of her album Holy Fvck. In July, Lovato spoke more about her relationship, telling SiriusXM, “We became friends first. We were friends for several months and then we decided to start dating.” “You're a literal dream come true and I'm so grateful to call you mine,” the singer wrote in a birthday post for Lutes in March.