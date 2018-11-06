CHEAT SHEET
    Demi Lovato in First Post-Rehab Instagram Pic: ‘So Grateful to Be Home in Time to Vote’

    Lisa O'Connor/AFP/Getty

    Singer Demi Lovato broke her three-month social-media silence with a Tuesday Instagram photo of her posing at a polling station. “I am so grateful to be home in time to vote!” the singer wrote in the caption. “One vote can make a difference, so make sure your voice is heard! now go out and #VOTE!!!!” Lovato has not posted on social media since July, when she reportedly overdosed and went to rehab. Lovato has been open about her addiction struggles in the past. About a month before her suspected overdose, Lovato released a song admitting that she was no longer sober.