Demi Lovato Quietly Completes Third Stint in Rehab, Reports Say
OK NOT TO BE OK
Demi Lovato has reportedly completed a third stint in rehab, three years after the singer’s near-fatal overdose that involved meth and heroin. They traveled to Utah for treatment but have since returned home, Page Six reports, citing a friend who said Lovato is “doing well.” Reps for the star have yet to comment on the matter. The “Ok Not to Be Ok” singer previously said they would live “California sober”—indulging in alcohol and marijuana—but later reversed the decision, going “sober sober.” The overdose induced severe medical complications for Lovato, which they said included strokes and a heart attack. A source close to the star quoted by People magazine on Saturday said: “Demi is committed to their well-being, and throughout their life, they plan to do regular check-ins to make sure they are putting themselves first.”