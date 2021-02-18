CHEAT SHEET
Demi Lovato Says She Had Three Strokes and a Heart Attack Following Overdose
Demi Lovato suffered a near-fatal overdose in 2018, and now the pop star is sharing harrowing details of that night and its aftermath. In a trailer for her upcoming YouTube docuseries “Dancing With The Devil,” Lovato revealed she had three strokes and a heart attack after she overdosed on opioids and is struggling with the resulting brain damage. “My doctors said that I had five to 10 more minutes,” Lovato said. She still has “blind spots” in her vision and had difficulty reading after the overdose. “I dealt with a lot of the repercussions and I think they are kind of still there to remind me of what could happen if I ever get into a dark place again,” Lovato told reporters. The docuseries will air beginning next month.