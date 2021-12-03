Demi Lovato Swaps ‘California Sober’ for Full Abstinence

Read it at People
Demi Lovato, who nearly died in 2018 after overdosing on heroin and fentanyl, has said they are off hard drugs but still smoke weed and drink in moderation. But no more. In an Instagram story, Lovato revealed they are going full abstinence. “I no longer support my ‘California sober’ ways,” Lovato wrote. “Sober sober is the only way to be.” Lovato did not say what prompted them to give it all up, but People notes it came a day after a touching post about their friend Thomas Trussell, who had a fatal overdose in 2019.