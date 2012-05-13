Demi Lovato to Judge ‘X Factor’

CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
Read it at TMZ
Actress and singer Demi Lovato has signed on to judge the next season of singing competition The X Factor, TMZ reported Sunday. The pop star is reportedly set to announce the news Monday morning in New York at the presentation of FOX’s fall TV line-up. Simon Cowell hopes to boost the ratings and got rid of former judges Nicole Scherzinger and Paula Abdul. The news comes days after it was reported that Britney Spears will be joining the show as a judge, reportedly raking in a cool $15 million for one season.