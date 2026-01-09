Democrat Launches Bid to Impeach ICE Barbie For ICE Killing

A congresswoman has started the process to impeach Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem one of her ICE agent shots and killed an American mom.

Illinois Democrat Robin Kelly filed articles of impeachment accusing Noem of obstructing Congress, compromising public safety and violating Americans’ due process as well as abusing her office for personal benefit.

“Secretary Noem wreaked havoc in the Chicagoland area, and now, her rogue ICE agents have unleashed that same destruction in Minneapolis, fatally shooting Renee Nicole Good,” said Kelly.

Democratic Rep. Robin Kelly announced she will introduce articles of impeachment against Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem, pictured Jan. 7 at a press conference in Minneapolis, after an ICE agent shot and killed Renee Good. Carlos Gonzalez/The Minnesota Star Tribune via Getty Images

The effort has already picked up traction from other members of her party on Capitol Hill.

Oregon Rep. Maxine Dexter and Washington Rep. Emily Randall announced they would be cosponsors. California Rep. Sydney Kamlager-Dove also called for Noem to be impeached.

Kelly warned that across the country, Noem is violating the U.S. Constitution while “ruining and ending lives.”

On Wednesday, Noem held a press conference after Good was killed by ICE in Minneapolis and accused the 37-year-old mother of committing an act of “domestic terrorism” when she was fatally shot.

Widow and mom-of-one Renee Nicole Good was shot and killed by an ICE agent in Minneapolis Wednesday. Facebook

Horrific video from the scene showed a masked officer yelling at Good to get out of her vehicle and yanking her door. The SUV reversed before pulling forward as an officer fired three shots.

The government is claiming the shooting was self-defense and Good tried to hit the agent. Witnesses dispute that and video indicates she was attempting to pull away.

Minnesota Public Radio reported Good had just dropped off her six-year-old son at school and was driving home when she stopped at the ICE protest on Wednesday.

Democrats’ efforts to impeach Noem have no chance of moving forward in the Republican-controlled House, but that could change should Democrats retake the majority in the midterms.

Appearing on CNN on Friday, Kelly pushed back that the effort won’t go anywhere with Republicans in charge. She argued Democrats cannot stay on the sidelines.

A screenshot of a video posted by Max Nesterak on the social media site X shows ICE officer Jonathan Ross shortly after he fatally shot Renee Nicole Good in Minneapolis on Jan. 7, 2025. Screenshot/Max Nesterak/X

“We need to use every tool in the toolbox. We need to give the public hope that an incompetent leader just can’t come into communities and actually terrorize communities, traumatize communities,” Kelly said.

The congresswoman also accused DHS of a lack of transparency and creating doubt in the public as they rush to spin stories and shut out state and local officials.

Other Democrats this week blasted Noem and DHS on the hill.

“Is this what the $800 billion went to?” asked Rep. Jared Moskowitz during a hearing on Thursday as he held up a picture of Noem in a giant cowboy hat taken Wednesday after the shooting. “Every day we see her after some new tragedy, she’s wearing a different outfit with a different hat. She looks ridiculous.”

Rep. Pramila Jayapal accused Noem along with President Donald Trump and Vice President JD Vance of lying to the American people about what happened to Good.

Sen. Chris Murphy argued Democrats cannot vote for the DHS budget that does not “restrain the growing lawlessness of this agency.”

A DHS spokesperson slammed the push to impeach Noem in a statement to the Daily Beast and accused her of doing it for political purposes.