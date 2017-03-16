Democrat Peter DeFazio: Trump Puts Target on Old People

Rep. Peter DeFazio (D-OR), while railing against the GOP health-care plan from the House floor Thursday, used an image of an elderly couple with crosshairs laid over them. “The GOP’s Healthcare Plan Paints a Target on Older Americans,” his poster read, as he characterized the Republican plan to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act as a plan “to gut the affordable health care act and stuff through massive tax breaks for the wealthy.” DeFazio criticized what he described as a plan that will create a disadvantage for elderly Americans: “A 64-year-old American working person with an income of $27,000 would have premium of $14,600. How’s that going to work? More than half of their income going to pay for a health-insurance plan? They have put a target square on those millions of people, and that is absolutely outrageous.”
CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
- 1
- 2
- SHOP WITH SCOUTED
- 3
- 4
- SHOP WITH SCOUTED
- 5
- 6
- 7
- 8
- SHOP WITH SCOUTED
- 9
- 10