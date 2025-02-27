Politics

Democratic Rep Introduces Resolution Pushing Back on Trump Third Term

TWO IS ENOUGH

“One political party has chosen blind loyalty,” Rep. Dan Goldman said in a statement.

Juliegrace Brufke
Juliegrace Brufke 

Senior Political Correspondent

President Donald Trump listens as he meets with Fabiana Rosales, wife of Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaido, in the Oval Office at the White House in Washington, U.S., March 27, 2019.
Carlos Barria/Reuters
Juliegrace Brufke

Juliegrace Brufke

Senior Political Correspondent

Got a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast here.

Trending Now
U.S. NewsGene Hackman, His Wife, and Pet Dog Found Dead in Their Home
Dan Ladden-Hall,
Janna Brancolini
MediaElon Musk Wants to Sit Down With Jon Stewart—On One Condition
Eboni Boykin-Patterson
U.S. NewsChilling Twist in Gene Hackman and His Wife’s Deaths Revealed
Josh Fiallo
U.S. NewsNew Clues in Mummified Gene Hackman Family Deaths Deepen Mystery
Staff
PoliticsLongtime GOP Pollster: Trump Voters Are Getting ‘Buyers’ Remorse’
Yasmeen Hamadeh