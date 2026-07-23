Democrat Rips Trump for ‘Staring Off Into the Abyss’ During Solemn Event

Donald Trump’s behavior at a dignified troop transfer this week was “just pathetic,” a Democrat and Army veteran has said.

Pat Ryan, a New York congressman whose awards for his two combat tours in Iraq as a military intelligence officer include a pair of Bronze Star Medals, criticized Trump’s posture during the ceremony for the four troops who died over the past week in his war against Iran.

The soldiers killed were Army 1st Lt Tyler James Feehan, 25, Sgt. Angel S. Rampersad, 28, Pvt. Isabella Gonzales, 19, and Sgt. Michael Emmanuel Swinton, 30. A total of 18 U.S. service members have died since late February, when Trump began the war that he said would only last a few weeks.

“You see there’s a photo with every leader with their head down, bowed, and he’s just staring off into the abyss. It’s just pathetic,” Ryan, 44, told MeidasTouch.

Trump and U.S. officials attended the dignified transfer of U.S. Army service members killed in Jordan and Iraq amid the Iran war, at Dover Air Force Base on Wednesday. Evelyn Hockstein/REUTERS

“What do you expect from a five-time draft dodger who has no clue what this is? The American people see this,” Ryan added.

Trump, 80, received five military deferments in the 1960s while the Vietnam War was raging. Four were academic-related, and one was for bone spurs.

“This is a guy that has never served a single day in uniform but is willing to send other people’s kids to fight in his wars while his own sons are profiting off all these defense companies’ stocks that they own,” Ryan continued.

Ryan, who served two combat tours in Iraq as an intelligence officer in the Army, was first elected in 2022. Bill Clark/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Imag

Donald Trump Jr. and Eric Trump are on the board of a drone-making company that has inked a deal to sell to the Pentagon.

“It’s absolutely disgusting. It’s absolutely un-American and every Republican needs to vote ‘yes’ on this war powers resolution or else their name is on this,” Ryan continued, before the measure passed the House with the support of just four Republicans.

“I think increasingly, the blood of our fallen is certainly on [Pete] Hegseth’s hands and Trump’s hands, and every Republican who continues this war and doesn’t stop it today. They’re accountable for that.”

Ryan: You see there’s a photo with everyone’s heads bowed, and he’s just staring off into the abyss. It’s just pathetic. What do you expect from a five-time draft dodger? This is a guy who has never served a single day in uniform and is willing to send other people’s kids to… pic.twitter.com/9EFdFb35Ik — Acyn (@Acyn) July 23, 2026

The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment from the Daily Beast.

At a campaign-style speech in Georgia after the dignified transfer, Trump bragged about giving Feehan’s grieving family a ride to the event on Air Force One.

“One of the families happened to be traveling to Georgia. Beautiful family, beautiful wife and husband, and brother-in-law,” Trump told supporters. “And I said, ‘I’m going to Georgia too. Where are you going?’ She says, ‘Well, after this, sir… we’re going to Georgia.’ I said, ‘So, if you want, I’ll give you a ride on Air Force One.’ And they said, ‘Wow!’"

Trump arrives at Georgia's Dobbins Air Reserve Base with the family members of U.S. Army 1st Lt. Tyler James Feehan of the 2nd Battalion, 55th Air Defense Artillery Regiment, 32nd Army Air Missile Defense Command, who was killed during an attack at Muwaffaq Salti Air Base in Jordan. Evelyn Hockstein/REUTERS

He continued: “So today, they’re on Air Force One—and it’s quite nice, I must say—and they said, ‘Wow, this is something.’"