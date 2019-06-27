Democratic Debate Takeaway: How Do You Say Waste of Time in Spanish?

The first Democratic debate started out like a cotillion with overly polite boys and girls trying not to step on each other’s patent leather shoes. It soon devolved into Bill de Blasio screaming shrilly that his opponents weren’t liberal enough. In fact, there were a lot of moments where smart women waited patiently for white men to stop lecturing them. By trying to make everyone happy, the Democrats succeeded in making everyone miserable.

It was like Donald Trump was working behind the scenes. There were problems with the mics that forced an early break; the TV picture kept cutting in and out; and the backdrop evoked a Mad Max dystopian hellscape. Did I mention those white men blowing past their time limits and bulldozing the moderators struggling to tell them their time was up? It was a bad night and a bad format. And why is Mayor de Blasio yelling at me?

There were so many people on the stage in need of name tags, and the whole thing felt needlessly chaotic. Why did co-moderator Chuck Todd need a “lightning round”? In a debate with 10 people, every round is a lightning round.