Dem Donor Reid Hoffman Gives $250K to Nikki Haley Super PAC
SURPRISE MOVE
A billionaire Democratic donor has given $250,000 to a super PAC supporting Republican Nikki Haley’s 2024 presidential campaign. Reid Hoffman, the co-founder of LinkedIn, made the contribution to SFA Fund Inc. just days after JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon encouraged business heads, including Democrats, to back Haley in an effort to oppose Donald Trump. In a Fox News interview last week, Haley said, “Anybody that wants to come support the cause, whether they’re Republican, independent, or Democrat, we’re going to take them.” Dmitri Mehlhorn, a political adviser to Hoffman, confirmed the donation to The New York Times, but the super PAC did not respond to a request for comment. The newspaper reported that Hoffman has given money to several parties to hurt Trump, including E. Jean Carroll, who sued the former president for rape and defamation.