Democratic National Committee Decides Against Climate Change Debate
Democratic National Committee delegates on Saturday voted against allowing presidential candidates to participate in a climate change-centered debate. Delegates voted 222-137 against the debate, sparking criticism from activists who cited the record number of fires currently burning in the Amazon rainforest to stress the urgency of such a discussion. MSNBC and CNN will be hosting two presidential forums on climate change next month where candidates will be able to speak individually on the topic, but critics say that isn’t enough. Activists want a head-to-head debate among the candidates, which they argue will give it the attention it deserves. Many delegates opposed the themed debate, claiming it would be unfair to elevate one issue above the others. Twenty presidential candidates have come out in favor of a climate debate, according to pro-debate activists.