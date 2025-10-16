Politics

Dems Plot to Bring Down Fetterman With Bombshell Challenge

CLOAK AND DAGGER

The Pennsylvania senator could be forced to face off against a rival in 2028 amid a rift with his party.

Will Neal
Will Neal 

Reporter

John Fetterman
Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

Top-ranking Democratic Party officials in Pennsylvania are gearing up to run against Sen. John Fetterman in a 2028 primary contest, according to a report.

Big names in the state who could well run against the increasingly embattled incumbent include House Representatives Brendan Boyle and Chris Deluzio, along with former Congressman Conor Lamb, Axios reports, citing multiple inside sources.

Fetterman remains a formidable presence in his state, but party operatives question his approach, the report says.

US President Donald Trump walks toward the East Room of the White House for a ballroom dinner in Washington, DC, on October 15, 2025. Trump, who is remodeling the White House to his tastes, will build a massive ballroom for hosting official receptions, one of the largest projects at the US executive mansion in over a century. (Photo by ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS / AFP)
Fetterman has increasingly attracted his own party's ire over his warm relationship with President Trump. ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS/AFP via Getty Images

None of the three names mentioned has ruled out running, in statements to the outlet.

Axios added it was not clear whether Fetterman, who is understood to have ambitions of running for the White House, plans to run again for the Senate or the presidency in 2028.

Boyle and Lamb, in particular, have been openly critical of Fetterman amid a deepening rift between the incumbent and other Democrats over his attitude toward Donald Trump since the MAGA leader assumed office for the second time in January.

John Fetterman, during The Senate Project moderated by Fox News anchor Shannon Bream at the Edward M. Kennedy Institute for the United States Senate on June 2, 2025, in Boston, Massachusetts.
Fetterman has also blasted his party for calling Trump an autocrat. Scott Eisen/Getty Images

Fetterman texted Axios saying, “enjoy your clickbait!” and requested “please do not contact” in response to follow-up questions. He also shared an article citing him as one of “the least Trump-aligned Democratic lawmakers in the state.”

Many party officials took deep issue with Fetterman’s Mar-a-Lago meeting with Trump ahead of his inauguration.

Though he denied rumors he may have been planning to switch parties at the time, he drew further ire later for suggesting, during an appearance on ABC’s The View, that Trump’s conviction in last year’s New York hush-money case was “politically motivated.”

Since then, Fetterman has repeatedly praised Trump on the MAGA administration’s approach to foreign policy and border security, in particular Iran and Israel.

Perhaps the fiercest point of contention has been in the aftermath of far-right activist Charlie Kirk’s assassination.

Fetterman echoed calls for Democrats to tone down criticism of the second Trump administration. Many on the right have accused Democrats of contributing to the spread of political violence.

The Daily Beast has reached out to Fetterman’s representatives for comment on this story.

Will Neal

Will Neal

Reporter

willneal93

Got a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast here.

Trending Now