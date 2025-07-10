Fetterman Brags That Trump’s Praise for His ICE Comments Made His ‘Parents Proud’

Embattled Democratic Sen. John Fetterman said his parents were proud after President Donald Trump praised his stance on Immigration and Customs Enforcement officers.

During a meeting at the White House with African leaders, a reporter asked Trump to respond to a comment from Fetterman saying it was “inappropriate and outrageous” to abolish ICE or treat officers “as criminals.”

“The new John Fetterman is exactly what you said,” Trump replied. “He’s right. He’s right. And we have to protect our police officers, and we will, and we have been.”

Fetterman told the Daily Mail that his family probably appreciated the president’s comments.

“They’re big Fox News viewers,” he said. “My whole family is Republican.”

Sen. John Fetterman attended President Trump’s inauguration in his trademark hoodie and shorts. Kevin Lamarque/Reuters

Fetterman’s office did not immediately return a request for comment from the Daily Beast.

The Pennsylvania senator has increasingly angered his fellow Democrats by siding with Republicans on key votes and criticizing members of his own party.

Last month he accused Democrats of siding with violent rioters in Los Angeles during protests against federal immigration raids, despite numerous instances of Democrats condemning the violence and encouraging peaceful protest.

He also opposed a Senate resolution that would have limited Trump’s ability to drop more bombs on Iran and has alienated many supporters over his unwavering support for Israel amid its war in Gaza.

Fetterman became the first Democrat to meet with Trump after his 2024 victory and supported several of his Cabinet picks.

Sen. John Fetterman has become increasingly isolated from members of his own party. Nathan Howard/Getty Images

In June, he was spotted at MAGA’s favorite Washington, D.C., restaurant, Butterworth’s, where he was joined for about 20 minutes by Trump’s former chief strategist Steve Bannon.

A spokesperson told the Daily Beast the run-in was not planned, but Bannon has been a frequent fixture at the restaurant.

The senator was seen dining at the restaurant again on Tuesday.

Fetterman did side with his party in opposing Trump’s “Big Beautiful” spending bill, saying his vote was a “hell no.” But he also complained about Democrats’ efforts to delay the vote, saying he would have rather been at the beach with his family.

The Senate ultimately passed the legislation in a 51-50 vote, with Vice President JD Vance casting the tie-breaking vote after three Republicans defected.