John Fetterman has one very specific gripe with the Big Beautiful Bill.

Speaking to reporters early Monday morning as the Senate prepared for a vote-a-rama to decide the fate of Trump’s mega-bill, Fetterman complained, “Oh my God, I just want to go home!”

“I’ve missed our entire trip to the beach,” the Democratic Senator from Pennsylvania continued. “My family is gonna be back before we get out!”

Senator Fetterman, 55, shares three children, Karl, 15, Grace, 13, and August, 10, with wife Giselle Fetterman, 43. REUTERS/Jon Cherry

As millions of Americans wait to hear if the bill will strip them of Medicaid coverage, Fetterman told reporters that he’s bored by the voting process because there’s no question that Democrats will vote no.

“I’m gonna vote no. There’s no drama [about how] the votes are gonna go,” said Fetterman about the bill, which is expected to narrowly pass in the Republican-majority Senate.

“In fact, the only interesting votes are gonna be on the margin, whether that’s [Republican Senator Susan] Collins, or [Republican Senator Ron] Johnson... But all the Democrats, we all know how that’s gonna go,” added Fetterman.

This isn’t the first time the famously brash senator has decried the responsibilities that come with his job. In May, amid reports he was losing top aides and concealing mental health struggles that impeded his functioning, Fetterman complained to the New York Times that basic duties, like serving on committees and casting procedural votes, were “performative” and a waste of time.

When Fetterman eventually began attending votes and committee meetings more regularly, the Times reported he “felt he had been unfairly shamed into fulfilling senatorial duties.”

While Fetterman did show up for the “Big Beautiful Bill” votes, he’s no stranger to stirring up drama within his own party.

Soon after returning to a more regular schedule of attending Senate meetings in May, Fetterman gained the ire of fellow Democrats for supposedly cozying up to President Trump.

During the Los Angeles protests on June 9, Fetterman blasted his own party for their response to what he called “anarchy and true chaos.” That night, he was spotted dining with Steve Bannon.

More recently, the senator broke party lines to vote against a resolution that would have restricted Trump’s ability to carry out offensive measures on Iran, after the president launched air strikes without consulting Congress.

He then appeared on Fox News to chastise fellow Democrats who had called for Trump’s impeachment over the strikes, saying, “If you throw that term around, that actually diminishes what the severity of what impeachment is really reserved for.”

The embattled senator has broken from party lines several times in the last two months, but vows to vote with Democrats against the Big Beautiful Bill. Annabelle Gordon/REUTERS/Annabelle Gordon

However, Fetterman was clear that he plans to toe the party line when it comes to the Big Beautiful Bill—and hopes it gets him home soon.