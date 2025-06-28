Fickle Fetterman Backstabs Dems to Cozy Up to Trump Again

Pennsylvania Sen. John Fetterman broke party lines again by opposing a critical resolution that would have limited President Donald Trump’s ability to drop more bombs on Iran.

The Senate voted 47-53 on Friday to reject a resolution curtailing Trump’s ability to carry out offensive measures while preserving his ability to defend the armed forces. Introduced by Virginia Sen. Tim Kaine, the measure had near-unanimous support among his Democratic colleagues—except Fetterman, who has increasingly become the party’s black sheep as news of his mental health struggles spill out into the open.

Sen. John Fetterman became one of few Democrats to support Trump's strikes in Iran. Julia Demaree Nikhinson/Pool/Getty

“I am hoping—I am realistic—but I am hoping that the members of this body will stand up for the constitution, will stand up for the proposition that war is too big to be decided by one person,” Kaine said as the resolution went up before a vote and failed, The Intercept reported.

Kentucky Sen. Rand Paul was the lone Republican to support the measure.

Fetterman siding with the GOP puts another knife in the back of his party, which he has increasingly been at odds with.

In several inflammatory statements, Fetterman has come out against his colleagues for criticizing Trump, policies, including Nazis comparisons directed at his birthday-military parade celebration in Washington D.C. on June 14.

Trump has insisted that Iran's nuclear sites have been "obliterated" despite the Pentagon's initial assessment finding lesser damage. Ken Cedeno/REUTERS

“First of all, stop ever comparing anyone, anything, to the Nazis and those kinds of things,” Fetterman said on America’s Newsroom, the New York Post reported. He added, “That’s crazy.”

Fetterman has also doubled down on his “unapologetic” support for Israel in the country’s “preemptive” strikes on Iran in opposition of his party’s leaders.

“I am always going to stand with Israel through this,” he said. The comment came after Fetterman has made several public and private moves to cozy up to Trump, including attending his inauguration in his usual baggy shorts and flying down to meet with the MAGA president at his Mar-a-Lago resort.