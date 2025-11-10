Dem Surrender Mastermind Is Denounced by Her Own Daughter

A Democratic congressional candidate has criticized the shutdown-ending deal—without mentioning that her own lawmaker mother supported moving it forward.

Stefany Shaheen, who is running in New Hampshire’s 1st District, denounced Sunday’s 60–40 Senate vote to advance a plan that reopens government through late January while delaying a vote to extend Affordable Care Act tax credits.

On X, Shaheen posted a campaign-branded statement that read: “Improving health care has been the cause of my life… I cannot support this deal when Speaker Johnson refuses to even allow a vote to extend health care tax credits.”

But in a somewhat awkward turn of events, it transpired that her mother, Sen. Jeanne Shaheen, 78, had been among the eight Democrats who crossed the aisle to move the package.

Senators Shaheen, Hassan and Angus King, negotiated the deal and were joined in advancing the package by fellow Dems Catherine Cortez Masto, Dick Durbin, John Fetterman, Tim Kaine and Jacky Rosen.

Jeanne Shaheen (right) has regularly posted about how proud she is of her daughter, Stefany (second left), on social media. Facebook

Voters quickly tied her stance to family, Mediaite reported. “Your mom just ruined your political career,” one wrote on X.

Shaheen has centered her congressional campaign on health-care affordability and chronic-disease treatment, citing her daughter’s Type 1 diabetes and her advocacy work.

Stefany Shaheen is running for Congress in New Hampshire's 1st District on a healthcare ticket. stefanyshaheen.com

Sen. Shaheen, who was first elected to the Senate in 2008, announced in March that she will not seek re-election in 2026, according to Reuters.

The family dispute is part of a broader Democratic fight. The party erupted into open warfare after eight Senate Democrats—including Sen. Shaheen—helped advance a shutdown-ending deal that funds the government into late January without immediately extending Obamacare tax credits.

Chairwoman Sen. Jeanne Shaheen during a Senate Appropriations Subcommittee on Commerce, Justice, Science, and Related Agencies hearing in June 2021. Pool/Stefani Reynolds-Pool/Getty Images

The plan only promises a December vote on subsidies—and with a 60-vote hurdle—prompting progressives, outside groups, and House liberals to denounce it as a capitulation.

Anger spilled into talk of primary challenges against the senators who backed it, amid a deepening rift over how hard to fight on health care.