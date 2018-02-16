Democrats Ask Mattis to Probe Kelly’s Handling of Any Military Misconduct

CHEAT SHEET
In a letter to Secretary of Defense James Mattis, Democratic lawmakers called for Mattis to provide information on any misconduct cases—including “physical and sexual assault or harassment”—that White House Chief of Staff John Kelly participated in while he was still at the Pentagon. Written by Rep. Speier (D-CA), Rep. Takano (D-CA), and Rep. McGovern (D-MA), the letter raises concern for Kelly’s 2016 defense of a Marine who was accused of assault, and was later arrested for “indecent liberties with a child.” These concerns come as Kelly’s vetting of ex-White House aide Rob Porter and other Trump officials with past abuse allegations have come into question.