Democrats Brutally Troll Trump’s Raspy Voice With NSFW Meme

President Donald Trump’s hoarse voice didn’t go unnoticed by the Democrats.

Trump, 79, spent his media engagements on Monday sounding like he’d gargled sand, answering questions with a deeply husky voice.

The president was asked about his raspy tone by a reporter, who inquired, “Your voice sounds a little rough, are you feeling alright?”

Trump said “I feel great,” but explained the vocal gruffness was due to a feud over trade with unnamed targets. “I was shouting at people because they were stupid about something having to do with trade and a country.”

“I straightened it out,” Trump said, “But I blew my stack at these people.”

Donald Trump dances off stage in Raleigh, North Carolina. Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

That wording was the perfect chance for Democrats to fire off a NSFW social media post that tapped into the theme of wild rumors involving Trump and Former President Bill Clinton that ran rampant on social media last week.

The Democrats posted a suggestive photo of Trump with his eyes closed, head down and mouth open with the provocative caption “I blew my stack.”

The Democrats post about Donald Trump on X. X

The image on that post was a freeze-frame of a video the Democrats posted earlier on Monday, which strategically edited footage of Trump from the 2024 election campaign, where he was adjusting a microphone and moving his head toward it to have an adult theme.

It used the sexually-charged song “Sugar On My Tongue” by Tyler, the Creator as the soundtrack for the video.

The caption read “this trend but wtf is he doing.”

Similar videos of Trump have trended on social media, as well as pictures and videos of him with Bill Clinton, turned into memes.

The controversy started after the release of a new trove of emails from convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, including one sent from brother Mark.

In the email, sent in 2018, Mark Epstein asks his brother to ask former White House Chief Strategist Steve Bannon if Russian President Vladimir Putin has “the photos of Trump blowing Bubba.”

US President Donald Trump delivers remarks at McDonald's Impact Summit in Washington, DC on November 17, 2025. BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP via Getty Images

That quickly led to furious online speculation as Bill Clinton was also nicknamed “Bubba” and also had links to the late Epstein.

However Mark Epstein has attempted to clarify the confusing email which launched countless memes and videos online.

“They were simply part of a humorous private exchange between two brothers and were never meant for public release or to be interpreted as serious remarks,” Mark wrote in a statement sent to the Daily Beast. “For the avoidance of doubt, the reference to ‘Bubba’ in this correspondence is not, in any way, a reference to former President Bill Clinton.”

Donald Trump passes Bill Clinton after the Inaugural Luncheon following Trump's inauguration as the 45th President of the United States on Jan. 20, 2017. MOLLY RILEY/AFP via Getty Images

Mark Epstein continued, “Any attempt to conflate that reference with President Clinton, or to read sweeping implications into them, misrepresents both the purpose and the tone of the original correspondence.”

He declined to answer further questions about the reference or the identity of “Bubba.”