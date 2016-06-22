Democrats’ Gun-Control Sit-In Enters Second Day

House Democrats’ sit-in on the floor of the chamber stretched into Thursday morning in a push for more gun-control measures. “Now is the time for us to find a way to dramatize it, to make it real,” Rep. John Lewis said. “We have to occupy the floor of the House until there is action.”
Capping the raucous session, Republicans late Wednesday were able to push through a partisan bill to reject a financial-industry rule and fund efforts to fight the Zika virus without stopping for debate. House Speaker Paul Ryan overruled objections and moved to adjourn, while Democrats cried “Shame! Shame!"
Though Democrats gradually packed up and left after adjournment, some stayed. A core group of about 20 had lingered, many with pillows and blankets. At about 3:30 a.m. Thursday, Democrats said their move was successful in raising awareness about gun violence. Lewis said Democrats “crossed one bridge,” adding, “We have other bridges to cross.” Lawmakers will return to the chamber after July 4. “When we get back in July, we’ll start all over again,” he said.