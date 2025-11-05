Democrats have taunted Donald Trump’s idea of peak fitness, using the party’s official social media account to post an unflattering photo, poking fun at the president.

The social media account shared a clip of White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt batting off a question from CNN’s Kristen Holmes.

Holmes asked Leavitt why Trump needed an MRI during his last visit to the hospital for a check-up. The press secretary shirked a direct answer, saying she would have to investigate further.

The Democrats troll Donald Trump on X. X

However, Leavitt added, “As you all know, because you are all witness to it every single day, the president is in optimal physical health.”

That led to the Democrats’ post of the 79-year-old in an ill-fitting white polo shirt with his pants pulled up unusually high. The caption quoted a popular meme by stating, “This is the ideal male body. You may not like it, but this is what peak performance looks like.”

The Daily Beast has contacted the White House for comment.

The photo was taken in December 2024 at Trump International Golf Club, Palm Beach. He is holding his trusty red MAGA cap, giving him flattened hat hair, and his face does not have its usual lashings of bronzer.

It has become a standby pic for the Democrats’ account to pull out of their files.

They used it in September when reposting Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth’s comments about obesity. “It is tiring to look out and see fat troops, likewise unexpected to see fat generals leading command, it is a bad look,” Hegseth said. “Bad and not who we are.”

The Democrats posted the Trump high pants photo with “That’s interesting.”

Trump visited the Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in October for a “follow-up evaluation.” Samuel Corum/Getty Images

Trump had his second physical assessment for the year in October. He told reporters on Air Force One that it had involved an MRI, but did not specify what the test was looking for.

“We had an MRI, MRI and the machine, you know, the whole thing, and it was perfect,” Trump said.

The White House said the visit to the Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in October was a “follow-up evaluation” as part of his “ongoing health maintenance plan.”

In Trump’s assessment in April, his weight was revealed to be 224 pounds. He had lost 20 pounds since his previous presidential health check in 2020, where he was bordering on obesity.

The president has also displayed suspicious bruising on his hands, which the White House has attributed to rigorous on-the-job handshaking.