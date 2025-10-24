Democrats Troll Grinch Melania Trump Over East Wing Destruction

The Democrats have savagely trolled Melania Trump with her own NSFW words over her husband’s total destruction of the East Wing of the White House.

Demolition man Trump, 79, has authorized the bulldozing the East Wing, which includes the Family Theatre, the Jacqueline Kennedy Garden and the East Garden Room.

The first lady has remained silent on the felling of the entire area of the White House where offices for herself and her staff were situated.

The area is also where Melania focused her Christmas-related activities during Trump’s first term. In 2018 alone she installed 40 divisive blood-red trees in the East Colonnade, while the traditional Gold Star Family Tree, to honor lives of those lost in military service, stood at the entry of the East Wing.

First Lady Melania Trump makes Christmas garland with children in the East Wing as she tours holiday decorations at the White House in Washington, DC, November 27, 2017. SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images

Blood red trees line the East Colonnade during the White House Christmas preview in the East Wing of the White House on Monday, Nov. 26, 2018. The Washington Post via Getty Im

The official X account for the Democratic Party, which has 2.4 million followers, reshared a post acknowledging that Melania has not commented on the East Wing demolition, followed by the statement: “Maintaining the East Wing, including its holiday decorations, has historically been the first lady’s responsibility.”

The Democrats responded to this post with a photo of Melania and her infamous quote “Who gives a f--- about Christmas?”

She was recorded in 2018 telling an aide “I’m working my a-- off at Christmas stuff... you know, who gives a f--- about Christmas stuff and decorations? But I need to do it, right?”

The Daily Beast has contacted the White House and the office of the first lady for comment.

The East Wing is where tourists and other guests would previously enter the White House for events, and it has also traditionally served as the headquarters for presidential wives since the Carter administration.

First Lady Melania Trump walks through Christmas decorations in the East Wing as she tours holiday decorations at the White House in Washington, DC, on November 27, 2017. SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images

A White House official told CNN that the first lady currently only has five full-time staff members, who have been relocated to other parts of the building. Melania spends much of her time in New York and Palm Beach rather than Washington D.C.

The first lady visited the East Wing so rarely during Trump’s first term as president her office was used as a gift-wrapping room, according to The New York Times.

Historian Kate Anderson Brower, author of First Women: The Grace & Power of America’s Modern First Ladies said the demolition of the East Wing will impact on Melania.

“I think there’s a definite diminishment of the first lady’s role,” Andersen Brower told WBUR. “If she’s not going to be working in the White House or having her staff around her, then she’s not going to be in the middle, in the thick of things.”

First Lady Melania Trump walks down the Grand Staircase of the White House Sunday, Nov. 29, 2020, as she arrives to review the Christmas decorations. HUM Images/HUM Images/Universal Images Grou

This year will be the first Christmas during the Trump’s second term in office. Melania seems to be involved in planning decorations, with a five second video posted on her official X account earlier this month captioned “Christmas meeting in the White House.”

It is unclear what part of the White House Melania will now dedicate to her holiday decorations and festive events.

Trump’s ballroom is now expected to cost at least $300 million and will hold 999 guests and feature bulletproof glass in the windows.

While there has not been a date revealed for when Trump’s ballroom will be finished, the White House has said, “it is expected to be completed long before the end of President Trump’s term.”

Melania’s stepson, Donald Trump Jr., suggested on Fox News this week that his father may not get much use of the ballroom when his second term ends in January 2029.

“Because of the time of construction, the great irony, despite what these idiots are saying, is that Donald Trump is the president that will actually get to use it the least.”